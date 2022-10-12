Pakistan Players Check NZ Players' Bat After Defeat In T20I, Netizens Find The Funny Side

Pakistan and New Zealand locked horns against each other in the fourth match of their ongoing Tri-Series on Tuesday. The Kiwis won the game by 9 wickets with 23 balls remaining. Devon Conway played a crucial role with the bat for New Zealand along with Finn Allen as they scored 62 and 49 runs, respectively. After the humiliating defeat, Pakistan players were seen checking the bat of Conway and Kane Williamson, who had come to the crease following Allen's dismissal.

Netizens poke fun at Pakistan players

Netizens are now poking fun at the Pakistan team for checking New Zealand players' bats, citing their poor performance in the first innings. Pakistan failed to put up a big score on the board, which eventually cost them the game as New Zealand batters chased down the total with ease. Here's a compilation of memes and jokes making fun of the Pakistan team after their 9-wicket defeat at the hands of the Kiwis.

Pakistani Players checking the bats of Conway & Williamson 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/xlOZYacmeu — Saq!b (@iamSaqibAliAwan) October 11, 2022

SHADDY checking coway’s bat as if Conway Kuch jaadu krky aya ho apny bat py 😭😂😂 SHADDY bhai wo normal bat hi hai @76Shadabkhan but well bowled shadab bhai 😩❤️🥺 pic.twitter.com/NHPBVbL5Pr — Hamdan (@Hamdan93210350) October 11, 2022

New Zealand vs Pakistan, 4th T20I

As far as the match is concerned, Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bat first at Hagley Oval Stadium in Christchurch. Batting first, Pakistan were restricted to 130/7 in 20 overs after their top-order consisting of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam got dismissed early for 16 and 21 runs, respectively. Pakistan's middle-order failed to fire yet again with all of them scoring at a run rate of less than 130. Iftikhar Ahmed finished as the top run-scorer for Men in Green as he hit 27 off 27 balls. Asif Ali contributed with 25 off 20 balls.

Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, and Michael Bracewell all picked two wickets each to their names, while Ish Sodhi scalped one wicket.

In the second innings, New Zealand openers Finn Allen and Devon Conway forged a crucial 117-run partnership to take their side closer to victory. However, Allen was dismissed by Shadab Khan for 62 off 42 balls in the 14th over. Kiwi captain Kane Williamson then joined Conway in the middle to finish the chase for their side. Conway remained unbeaten at 49 off 46 balls, while Williamson walked back with a score of 9* off 9 to his name. Bracewell was named the player of the match for his outstanding bowling performance.

