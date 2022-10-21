Pakistan Player's 'remember Me' Post Is Garnering A Lot Of Attention On Social Media

Pakistan all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmad on Friday got brutally trolled after he shared a few pictures from a photo shoot ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. Iftikhar took to his official Twitter handle to upload the pictures, where he can be seen wearing the national jersey and posing in front of a camera with a bat and a ball. Netizens turned to the comment section of the post to poke fun at Iftikhar, calling him 'Chacha' (uncle).

Pakistan batsman Iftikhar Ahmad is getting a lot of traction on social media

Iftikhar, who is only 32 years old, is being teased online for appearing older than he is, at least on paper. There has been a long trend of Pakistani cricketers who have allegedly lied about their age while representing their nation, '17-year-old' Shahid Afridi is one of the most famous examples. Interestingly, Iftikhar is more than a year younger than cricket superstar Virat Kohli. Here is Iftikhar's viral post.

Aa raha hoon @T20WorldCup mein. Remember me and my team in prayers pic.twitter.com/BsaeWQM5ac — Iftikhar Ahmad (@IftiAhmed221) October 21, 2022

Some users also question his strike rate ahead of Pakistan's opening match of the T20 World Cup. "Aa raha hoon @T20WorldCup mein. Remember me and my team in prayers," Iftikhar wrote in the caption of his post, to which a user replied by saying, 'considering your strike rate, it's better you don't come." Here's a compilation of tweets trolling Iftikhar on social media.

Chachu iss strike rate k sath ap naa hee aain tou behter hai, 80M ki boundary kaisay paar krni hai? — Amna Mehboob (@a_mehboob1) October 21, 2022

Bhai Teri age 45 ki lgti hai 😼 — neeraj (@MSDfan_KLTiger) October 21, 2022

ABD of pakistan 🔥 — Himanshu Pandey 🇮🇳 (@proudindian7197) October 21, 2022

Arha hay Chacha phr se 25 balls pr 30 runs banane — Jawwad Asif 🇵🇸🇵🇰 (@hmjawwadasif) October 21, 2022

Jitna jaldi aya ha utna jaldi wapis b jata ha — Guftar Ahmed (@GuftarAhmedCh) October 21, 2022

Iftikhar, who made his international debut in 2015, has been added to the T20 World Cup squad to address his middle-order woes for Pakistan. He recently played a crucial knock of an unbeaten 25 off 14 balls to help Pakistan win the tri-series final against New Zealand. Iftikhar has played 36 T20I matches for Pakistan and has scored 540 runs at an average of 27.00 and with a strike rate of 125.58. He has just one half-century to his name in the format.

T20 World Cup 2022

As far as Pakistan's T20 World Cup campaign is concerned, the Babar Azam-led side is slated to play its first match of the tournament against arch-rivals India. The game is scheduled to take place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, October 23.

Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood. Standby Players: Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Image: Twitter/IftikharAhmed