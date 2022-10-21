Nicholas Pooran Apologises To Fans After T20 World Cup Exit: 'It Is Definitely Hurting'

Two-time ICC T20 World Cup champions West Indies were shockingly eliminated from the tournament on Friday following their disappointing defeat to Ireland. The meagre total of 146 runs set by the Windies was easily chased down by the Irish in just 17.3 overs. Following the dismal defeat, West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran apologized to the fans and explained how they were hurt after being knocked out of the tournament.

Pooran comments on T20 World Cup exit

In his post-match interview, Nicholas Pooran said, "It's tough, we haven't batted well in this tournament and didn't today either. Coming here and defending 145 was really difficult. Asking the bowlers to defend the total was really going to be a challenge. Congratulations to Ireland, I think they batted fantastically and bowled well."

While reflecting on his side's performance further, Pooran added, "King is batting wonderfully, and Joseph is stepping up with the ball for us. This is a learning experience for us. We have disappointed our fans and ourselves. It's definitely hurting. I have disappointed my guys with the way I performed."

Ireland knock West Indies out of World Cup

Ireland sprang the biggest upset of the T20 World Cup, eliminating two-time champions West Indies with a stunning nine-wicket win that also sealed their Super 12 berth on Friday. It was their 32-year-old veteran opener Paul Stirling who smashed an unbeaten 66 from 48 balls (6x4, 2x6) to seal the chase with 15 balls to spare after legspinner Gareth Delany's career-best figures of 4-0-16-3 restricted the Windies to 146 for five.

Playing their seventh T20 World Cup, it is only the second time Ireland reached the second stage following their Super 8 appearance at the 2009 edition in England. West Indies, who are the most successful side of the T20 World Cup having won the titles in 2012 and 2016, thus cut a sorry figure, crashing out of the group stage with just one win from three matches.

The Nicholas Pooran-led side who were without the likes of Shimron Hetmyer and Andre Russell lacked depth and looked out of sorts, suffering a 42-run defeat against Scotland.

(Inputs from PTI)