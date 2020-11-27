Pakistan Players Trolled For Breaching COVID-19 Rules, NZ Govt Gives Them 'last Warning'

The Pakistan cricket team is currently in New Zealand where the two nations are set to compete across three T20Is and two Tests. The Men in Green carried a 25-member squad this year for the much anticipated New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 series. However, ahead of the start of their series, they have received a huge blow as six members of their squad in New Zealand have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been moved from managed isolation into quarantine. All six players who tested positive for the virus will undergo testing four times before getting clearance.

ALSO READ | New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020: Babar Azam's main opening partner ruled out of NZ tour due to COVID-19 symptoms

New Zealand Health Department issues warning to Pakistan squad for COVID-19 SOPs violation

To make matters worse, several members of the Pakistan team were caught on camera while breaching the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). According to cricketpakistan.com.pk, a few players of Pakistan squad, who are currently quarantined in Christchurch were spotted receiving food from hotel staff without wearing a mask.

Moreover, there were some players who also interacted with other members of the squad which was against the SOPs in place due to the pandemic. The CCTV footage from the hotel confirmed the preceding misdemeanours and consequently a warning letter was issued by the New Zealand Health Department to reiterate the country’s strict COVID-19 protocols.

ALSO READ | Pakistan cricket COVID-19: PCB Left Red-faced After 6 Pakistan Players Test COVID-19 Positive On New Zealand Arrival

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wasim Khan also confirmed the development and asked the Pakistan squad to strictly follow the SOPs. Khan said that the PCB has been informed by the New Zealand Cricket about three to four violations of SOPs, which is why they have asked the team to abide by the rules and regulations and make sure that such a thing does not happen in the future.

ALSO READ | Pakistan cricket COVID-19: 6 Pakistan Cricketers Test Positive For COVID-19 In New Zealand

He added that the New Zealand Cricket has also said that the entire Pakistan squad will be sent back home if there are any other violations. Khan reckoned that if such a thing happens, it will be very embarrassing for Pakistan cricket which is why they have no margin for error now.

According to sources, the Pakistan squad reached New Zealand through a commercial flight which could have played a big factor in players testing positive. Notably, the Men in Green who toured England in July travelled through a chartered flight which significantly reduced the risk of contracting the ungodly virus.

Expectedly, the Pakistan cricket team received a lot of flak for the same on Twitter -

New Zealand has 60 active coronavirus cases. The Pakistan Cricket team had 6. Boys in green just raised New Zealand's active cases by 10% in a day 💪🏼🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰 — Abdullah Niazi (@BabarEnthusiast) November 26, 2020

And they're breaking isolation rules by sharing food etc. Tell the idiots to obey the rules and avoid spreading the virus. Absolute disgrace. — Greg (@gregunica) November 26, 2020

We have locked up our goats, just so you know. — Pepe (@EdTattsyrup) November 27, 2020

Boys played well — Haris Ali (@harisali_) November 26, 2020

ALSO READ | Babar Azam tougher to bowl at than Virat Kohli, claims Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir

SOURCE: AP

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.