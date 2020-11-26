Babar Azam Tougher To Bowl At Than Virat Kohli, Claims Pakistan Pacer Mohammad Amir

India captain Virat Kohli has established himself as a modern-day great with consistent performances across formats over the years. The prolific batsman is often hailed as a top draw in every competition that he features in. The meteoric rise of his Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam has often drawn comparisons between the two cricketers. Azam's teammate and Virat Kohli's old nemesis Mohammad Amir recently revealed how it feels to bowl to players of such quality pedigree.

Mohammad Amir feels it is tougher to bowl to Babar Azam as compared to Virat Kohli

The Pakistani left-arm pacer has had memorable duels with Virat Kohli in the recent past. With his ability to swing the ball late, he surely has troubled the superstar batsman on numerous occasions. The bowler ripped through India's star-studded batting line-up in the ICC 2017 Champions Trophy final, to help orchestrate a momentous win for his nation in the mega-event. Apart from the particular spell, he has bowled quite well against Virat Kohli, and the Indian batsman also has acknowledged Amir's remarkable spells.

ALSO READ | PCB Left Red-faced After 6 Pakistan Players Test COVID-19 Positive On New Zealand Arrival

However, the lanky pacer is of the opinion that it is tougher to have a go at Babar Azam for him. In an interview with Cricket Pakistan, Amir stated that Babar Azam's stance makes it challenging to bowl at him even in the nets. The 28-year-old feels that due to Azam's impeccable technique, if one bowls at him outside the off stump, he is able to drive the ball comfortably. On the other hand, when bowled at the stumps, he is quick to flick the ball away.

ALSO READ | Bengal T20 Challenge: Players & Officials Ordered To Avoid Fantasy Gaming By CAB

26-year-old Babar Azam has emerged as a consistent performer in the Pakistan batting line-up and has impressed cricket pundits as well with his elegance. When a champion bowler like Mohammad Amir feels that he finds it difficult to dismiss Azam, it surely peaks volume about the talent the cricketer possesses. The batsman will be keen to carry his tremendous form into New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 series and help his team win crucial matches.

ALSO READ | 6 Pakistan Cricketers Test Positive For COVID-19 In New Zealand

What is next for Virat Kohli and Babar Azam?

Babar Azam, who has been the captain for the Pakistan national side for a while now, has an added responsibility on his shoulders in the upcoming New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 series. The youngster was recently named the captain for the Test team as well and will lead the 35-member Pakistan squad in New Zealand. The two teams will compete in a 3-match T20I series and two Tests. The first T20I between the two countries will be played on December 18.

ALSO READ | Sanjay Manjrekar Shows Fans Another Talent In His Armour Besides Cricket; Watch Video

Virat Kohli on the other hand was last seen in action in the 13th edition of the Dream11 Indian Premier League in the UAE. He currently is in Australia with the Indian contingent for the highly anticipated India vs Australia 2020 tour. The two sides will battle it out in 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is and 4 Test matches. Kohli will be a part of the series for all the white-ball matches, however, he is expected to fly back to India after the first Test for the birth of his first child.

Image source: Mohammad Amir Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.