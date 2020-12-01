Pakistan Remains Restricted From Training In New Zealand As 3 More Players Contract COVID

After arriving in New Zealand with a humongous squad, problems for the Pakistani squad continue to ratchet, with the team not being allowed to train by authorities even after a week. The 54-member strong squad has been struck hard by COVID-19 and the breach of protocols, which has even earned them a stringent warning from the New Zealand government. On Tuesday, results of the day 6 swab test results of 46 players came out and it has been learnt that three players still remain under investigation.

Authorities have reported that 42 players returned negative, however, it is yet to be determined whether three cases are historical or have been infected freshly. While New Zealand media has reported that these 3 players in contention have tested positive for the virus, if so, the total number of players to have contracted the virus reaches 10, with 7 of them being infected previously. The Pakistan cricket team is in New Zealand for a tour starting on December 18 with a 3-match T20I series and a 2-match Test series, ending on January 7.

"The team is not allowed to train until the Canterbury DHB medical officer of health determines they are satisfied that any training activities are unlikely to transmit COVID-19," said New Zealand's health ministry in an official statement on Tuesday.

Previously, New Zealand's director-general of health Dr. Ashley Bloomfield had slammed Pakistan for not respecting the guidelines set by the authorities. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wasim Khan also confirmed the development and asked the Pakistan squad to strictly follow the SOPs. Khan said that the PCB has been informed by the New Zealand Cricket about three to four violations of SOPs, which is why they have asked the team to abide by the rules and regulations and make sure that such a thing does not happen in the future.

He added that the New Zealand Cricket has also said that the entire Pakistan squad will be sent back home if there are any other violations. Khan reckoned that if such a thing happens, it will be very embarrassing for Pakistan cricket which is why they have no margin for error now.

