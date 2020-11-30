Pakistan COVID-19 Fiasco In NZ Result Of PCB Making Players Travel In Economy Class?

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan cricket team arrived in New Zealand on Tuesday, November 24. The two nations are slated to face each other in three T20Is and two Test matches from December 18 till January 7 next year. However, as many as seven Pakistan players tested positive for coronavirus upon their arrival in New Zealand. As a result, the entire team is currently placed under strict quarantine as there is a possibility of more positive cases in the coming days.

Pakistan COVID-19 fiasco: Babar Azam and co. reach New Zealand on November 24

🛬 Pakistan team and Pakistan Shaheens reach Christchurch 🇳🇿#HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/fJxopiEHi0 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 24, 2020

New Zealand coronavirus cases: Reason behind Pakistan COVID-19 fiasco revealed

According to sources close to Cricket Pakistan, the Pakistan cricket team players contracted the coronavirus disease because of the use of a commercial flight for their departure for New Zealand. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) did not arrange fir a chartered plane for the players travelling, thus seating them with the general public and increasing their risk of getting infected during a pandemic.

The report also indicates that some members of the Pakistan team travelled in the economy class while others (mostly seniors) travelled via business class to New Zealand. As per the sources, two of the six Pakistan players who tested positive earlier were responsible for spreading the virus to their teammates. Upon second testing, a new positive case emerged to take Pakistan team COVID-19 cases to seven players.

As a result of the positive cases, the Pakistan team players will not be allowed to train in small groups for a few days. While their international commitment against New Zealand is slated to begin on December 18, they are due to play a four-day match at Queenstown between December 10 and 13.

Schedule for New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 series

Here is a look at the entire New Zealand vs Pakistan schedule for the upcoming contests.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 schedule for three-match T20I series:

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 first T20I: December 18 at Eden Park, Auckland

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 second T20I: December 20 at Seddon Park, Hamilton

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 third T20I: December 22 at McLean Park, Napier

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 schedule for two-match Test series:

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 first Test: December 26-30 at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 second Test: January 3-7 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

