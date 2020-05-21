Pakistan Set To Travel With 25-man Squad For Upcoming Tour Of England: Report

The coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc across the world which put an end to all the sporting activities. Cricket also suffered during the crisis as several high-profile series and tournaments were either called off or postponed indefinitely. However, cricketing action is all set to resume as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have made a decision to send a 25-man squad to England in July for the proposed bilateral series

ALSO READ | Babar Azam: Skipper Babar Azam labels Pakistan as the 'Greatest Cricket Playing Nation'; Here's why

Pakistan's Test and T20I team set to travel together to England

Pakistan and England are set to compete in three Test matches and as many T20Is. The series opener is scheduled in August. All the matches will be played behind closed doors with no spectators allowed inside the stadiums. On Wednesday, Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Wasim Khan confirmed the news after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) gave a presentation to them where they explained the provisions that will be in place for the players.

ALSO READ | Babar Azam: I want to be like Imran Khan, says Pakistan captain Babar Azam

Wasim Khan told Reuters that from a manageability point of view, it makes sense for them and the ECB that the whole squad travel as one. Manchester and Southampton are expected to host the games as both venues have on-site hotels. Both the venues are set to have testing centres as well.

The hotels will be secured from any outside intervention whatsoever. Khan added that the England Cricket Board are planning to create bio-secure hotels, a sort of environment around the players in certain parts of the hotel to keep the players safe and away from the general public.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus UK: Ben Stokes reveals motivating diet and workout plan during 6th week of quarantine

Pakistan will arrive in England a month before the first match of the series takes place. The Pakistan team would then have to undergo a 14-day quarantine period before they begin training. The Pakistan Cricket Board is set to send the T20 and Test squads together, and a total of 25 players will travel, considering the injury replacements that might be required.

Earlier, the UK government had given permission for the return of elite sports in the country from June. The English Premier League was also given clearance to start with the players' training, with mainstream action likely to return in June.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus UK: England's Ben Stokes runs half marathon for NHS charities

IMAGE COURTESY: PTI