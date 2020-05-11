Ben Stokes Reveals Motivating Diet And Workout Plan During 6th Week Of Quarantine

The ongoing coronavirus crisis across the United Kingdom (UK) has forced the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to postpone their entire 2020 home season until further notice. As English cricketers continue to stay indoors amid the coronavirus UK lockdown, Rajasthan Royals luminary Ben Stokes seems to be making the most of his time following a strict fitness and dietary plan. Ben Stokes recently revealed his entire weekly workout plan while writing for the Mirror.

Coronavirus UK Lockdown: Rajasthan Royals star Ben Stokes workout routine

Ben Stokes recently wrote the “first instalment” of what he describes as his “Lockdown Fitness Diary”. He described the coronavirus UK lockdown phase as a “pretty unexpected and intense” time for him. He wrote that in spite of the UK lockdown, he wants to keep maintaining his fitness levels by following a weekly workout plan laid out by himself.

In his plan, the English and Rajasthan Royals all-rounder listed down his everyday meal, i.e. breakfast, lunch and dinner. Amidst the daily intense work-out sessions, he listed down Wednesday as his “Rest day”. His weekly workout sessions mostly include burpees, squat thrusts, pull ups, press ups and sit ups in the morning. His rest workout includes multiple sets of lateral bland walks and long lunges. Additionally, Ben Stokes listed down bodyweight squats, goblet squats among others in a medium workout session. The cricketer also takes a 15-second to 1-minute break between each set.

IPL 2020: Ben Stokes in the Rajasthan Royals

During the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 trading window, Ben Stokes was retained by Rajasthan Royals for US$1.6 million (₹12.5 crore) for the IPL 2020 season. Stokes has been part of the Rajasthan Royals side since the 2018 season. While he was slated to reprise his all-round abilities for the franchise this year, the IPL 2020 got indefinitely postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Image credits: AP