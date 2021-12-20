Pakistan Spinner Yasir Shah Charged For Allegedly Aiding In Rape Of Minor

In a major development, Pakistan leg spinner Yasir Shah has been charged with alleged harassment and rape of minor girls. As per Pakistan media, a case has been registered against him at the Shalimar Police Station in Islamabad for allegedly helping in the rape of a 14-year old girl.

According to the first information report (FIR), the girl stated that the bowler's friend Farhan Ali had allegedly held her at gunpoint before reportedly filming the traumatic scene. Moreover, the girl also claimed that Yasir had allegedly warned her about consequences if she filed a complaint regarding the incident.

Yasir Shah faces rape charges

According to Pakistani media, the complainant filed an FIR that stated, "When I approached Yasir on WhatsApp and told him about the incident, he made fun of me and said that he likes underage girls. Yasir Shah said that he was a very influential person and that he knew a high-ranking official […] Yasir Shah and Farhan make videos and rape underage girls."

Pakistani Test cricketer Yasir Shah charged with rape The case has been registered at Shalimar police station in Islamabad. pic.twitter.com/Y3ln86MaMT — Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) December 20, 2021

The FIR also noted that Farhan Ali allegedly took the girl's phone number from Yasir Shah and forcefully made her talk to the cricketer. It is also mentioned that Yasir Shah allegedly used his influence to coerce the 14-year old to marry his friend. According to the police, they are still carrying out a further investigation with the survivor, who is scheduled to undertake a medical test.

Yasir Shah is the quickest bowler to take 200 Test wickets

Yasir Shah has had an outstanding cricketing career with Pakistan, having been the fastest bowler to pick up 200 Test wickets. Even though the Pakistani leg-spinner has been a huge asset for the team, this shocking allegation if proven true could hamper his playing career. The 35-year old, who is expected to be summoned to the police station for further inquiry, may be put behind bars if proven guilty. Depending on how the case unfolds, it remains to be seen if Yasir will feature in Pakistan's three upcoming Test matches against Australia.