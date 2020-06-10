Pakistan Cricket Team Abandons National Training Camp For England Tour Over COVID-19 Fears

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has wreaked havoc all around the world, the Pakistan cricket team are currently scheduled to tour England for three Tests and three ODIs between August and September. While the squad was planned to land in the United Kingdom (UK) on July 6 to complete a quarantine period before fixtures, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is now reportedly contemplating sending a 25-player squad a week before the originally intended date. The latest report comes in the aftermath of PCB cancelling their training camp plans for the Pakistan team due to the rising number of coronavirus-affected patients in the country.

ENG vs PAK 2020 amid coronavirus UK threat: PCB cancels training camp

Pakistan players were due to take part in the PCB’s ‘bio-secure’ training camps to prepare for the forthcoming Test challenge in England. However, the latest findings report that the total number of coronavirus positive cases have now amounted to above 100,000 in the country with more than 2,000 people losing their lives to the contagious disease. Following the PCB’s cancellation of the camp, the board has now asked the England Cricket Board (ECB) to prepare a new program, one that will allow the Pakistan players to reach England sometime in June instead of July 6.

Update on Pakistan national men’s team’s training programmehttps://t.co/FYlyxI6qLd pic.twitter.com/3f0mWQSTvz — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) June 9, 2020

ENG vs PAK 2020 amid coronavirus UK: PCB cites reason for cancellation

A media statement released by the PCB states that the board’s decision to cancel the training camps comes after the players expressed their reluctance to visit Lahore for the same. The official statement further added the Pakistan players wish to stay with their families before departing for a long and hectic England tour. While cricketers continue to remain indoors, the PCB has also advised them to not practise at nearby cricket grounds and to strictly adhere to social distancing protocols.

West Indies tour of England prior to ENG vs PAK 2020

Before England take on Pakistan in August, the home side will face West Indies in three Test matches from July 8 to July 28. The West Indies squad has already reached London and PCB officials have said that they will keep a close eye on the proceedings in England. The Test matches between England and West Indies, much like the proposed ENG vs PAK 2020, will be played behind closed doors at two venues - Rose Bowl and Old Trafford.

