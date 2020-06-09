PCB Appoints Younis Khan As Pakistan Batting Coach For Upcoming Series Against England

Younis Khan has been appointed as Pakistan's batting coach for the upcoming bilateral series against England later next month. The role was earlier handled by Khan's former Pakistan team-mate Misbah-ul-Haq who is also the current head coach as well as the chief selector of the Pakistan cricket team.

Younis Khan appointed as Pak's batting coach for England series: PCB'

In their latest media release, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have officially announced that they have appointed the iconic batsman Younis Khan as the national team's batting coach for the upcoming tour of England that gets underway from July 30 to September 2. At the same time, the board also announced that spin legend Mushtaq Ahmed has been named as the bowling coach for the upcoming tour. The 1992 World Cup winners will be touring England for a three-match Test series that will be followed by a three-match T20I series.

Younis Khan's illustrious cricketing career



Younis Khan has been one of the finest batsmen to have represented Pakistan at the highest level. In his successful cricketing career from 2000 to 2017, he has represented Pakistan in 118 Tests, 265 One Day Internationals and 25 T20Is. He is one of the few batsmen in the world to have scored over 10,000 runs in red-ball cricket. Younis had led the Men In Green to their first and only ICC T20 World Cup triumph in 2009. The former skipper was also a part of Pakistan's ICC Champions Trophy 2009 squad that had finished as the semi-finalists and the 2011 World Cup squad that managed a semi-final finish under Shahid Afridi's captaincy where they lost to arch-rivals and eventual winners India.