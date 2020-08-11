Pakistan Team To Gain Hand Hygiene Awareness By New Partners Lifebuoy On Eng Tour: Report

Pakistan cricket team will have a hygiene partner during England vs Pakistan 2020 series after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently joined hands with Lifebuoy for the series. The announcement regarding the partnership was made by PCB on its official Twitter handle. The England vs Pakistan 2020 three-match Test series is a part of ICC World Test Championship and got underway on August 5 at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Also read: BCCI To Set Up Dubai Office For 3 Months, Officials To Fly On Aug 22 For IPL 2020: Report

England vs Pakistan 2020: PCB gives statement on their latest partnership

The PCB in its statement said that Lifebuoy will be supporting the Pakistan team by providing hand hygiene products to the full touring party. Pakistan players will also help promote better hygiene behaviour with exciting public service and behind-the-scenes-content while ensuring there is no compromise on the health and safety of the players, team management and staff amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Also read: England's Dan Lawrence Exits Bio-secure Bubble After Family Bereavement

PCB commercial director Babar Hamid said the board is happy with the partnership and under the newly revamped commercial strategy, it is keen to create sustainable and meaningful partnerships with leading brands and this partnership with Lifebuoy is a key milestone in their strategy.

PCB announces Lifebuoy as Pakistan team Official Hygiene Partnerhttps://t.co/2T5MISOI4n pic.twitter.com/xtAWhYZyt7 — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) August 7, 2020

Also read: Jio Approached By BCCI For IPL 2020 Sponsorship, Reliance Brand Shows No Interest: Report

He further said that the tour of England is happening under very different circumstances and this partnership is to use the Pakistan cricket team's reach to influence better hygiene practice.

Also read: IPL 2020 Title Sponsorship Value Could See 50% Dip This Year, Organisers Up For Challenge

England vs Pakistan 2020: Pakistan team sponsors for the ongoing tour

Coming to the other Pakistan team sponsors for England vs Pakistan 2020 series, the PCB recently renewed its partnership with global beverage brand Pepsi. PCB's deal with Pepsi expired in June, and the board decided to invite new bidders to sell the logo rights, however, there were no new bids and even the existing sponsor (Pepsi) reportedly submitted a bid at about 35% to 40% lower cost than the previous contract.

According to the PCB’s marketing department, the coronavirus pandemic is primarily the reason behind the lack of interest shown by companies. In the end, PCB decided to renew its contract with the beverage giant. The board also roped in EasyPaisa, which is a digital service company and was roped in as an associate sponsor for the England series.

England vs Pakistan 2020: ENG vs PAK live streaming

After winning the first Test match in Manchester by 3 wickets, England will be looking to win the series by winning the 2nd Test match in Southampton which is scheduled to take place from August 13 to August 17. On the other hand, Pakistan, who lost the 1st test from a winning position, will be eager to win the 2nd Test to keep the Test series alive.

Coming to ENG vs PAK live streaming, the match will be available to viewers on the Sony Sports Network. The ENG vs PAK live streaming would also be available on Sony LIV. The ENG vs PAK live streaming will begin at 3:30 PM IST. For ENG vs PAK live scores, fans can check the official England Cricket and Pakistan Cricket Twitter page as well. ENG vs PAK live scores can also be found on FanCode.

(COVER IMAGE: PCB MEDIA / TWITTER)