Pakistan Vs KKR In The Making? PSL Targets 2 IPL Stars As Team's Playoffs Chances Reduce

After coming to an unceremonious end earlier this year due to multiple breaches in their COVID-19 bubble, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to get back into action from June 1, 2021. The first measure to be put in place before the tournament kicks off will be a replacement draft, to give teams a chance to get back to full strength. With the names of the players willing to be drafted now public, there are two majorly noticeable trends - the absence of English players and the presence of certain players from the IPL 2021 teams, specifically, the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Some of the players available in next week's PSL 6 replacement draft - Evin Lewis, Andre Russell, Martin Guptill, Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Adam Milne and Morne Morkel #PSL6 #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) April 25, 2021

Andre Russell IPL 2021 campaign to end early?

Two of KKR's main international players - Andre Russell and Shakib al Hasan - have been named in the Platinum slab of the Pakistan Super League 2021 redraw. Windies star Evin Lewis and New Zealand opener Martin Guptill will also be a part of this category. These four players will head a list of 132 international players - besides English players who are due to play the Vitality Blast starting from June 9 - who have made themselves available for the PSL 2021.

Even though KKR have not had the best season so far, Russell and Shakib al Hasan have been crucial to the team. However, fans can rest easy, as multiple reports suggest that both players have agreed to join up with their respective PSL teams only once their role at the IPL 2021 is over. They will be joined by the likes of Usman Khawaja, James Faulkner, Adam Milne, Morne Morkel and Tamim Iqbal if they are picked.

