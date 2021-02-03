Babar Azam Recalls India-related Experience To Reveal Shoaib Malik's 'kind' Side

Pakistan's all-format skipper Babar Azam has garnered immense praise from all corners for his marvelous batting performances. Touted to be the country's next batting legend, the player with his elegant batsmanship has contributed significantly towards the success of Pakistan cricket. The 26-year-old, who established himself as a mainstay in the line-up soon after his debut after a number of exceptional performances, recently recalled how Shoaib Malik came to his rescue back in 2012 where he was striving to make a name for himself.

Babar Azam reveals how Shoaib Malik helped him during a practice game

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik rung in his 40th birthday on Monday. While social media was flooded with wishes for the batting all-rounder, Babar Azam's post for the cricketer caught the eye of cricket fans. Azam took to his Twitter account, where he shared an incident from 2012 to mention how Malik helped him calm his nerves.

The star batsman stated that he was called for a practice game in Pakistan, ahead of the country's Indian tour back in 2012. However, the occasion got the better of him, and he was nervous when he was asked to bat. It was Shoaib Malik who walked in towards the youngster and calmed him down. Moreover, Azam also added that the 40-year-old also told his teammates to let the "kid" play.

It was Dec 2012. Pakistan team was about to tour India. I was called in for a side practice match. When it was my turn to bat I was nervous. He walked to me, calmed me down and told everyone around:



"Let the kid play!"



A very happy birthday to that kind soul - @realshoaibmalik! pic.twitter.com/ACG1zS1ueV — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) February 1, 2021

Sania Mirza's adorable birthday wish for husband Shoaib Malik

Shoaib Malik in Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021

The cricketer is a popular name in franchise cricket and features regularly in global tournaments. The player currently is plying his trade for Maratha Arabians in the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021. The side started their campaign on a winning note. However, they have lost three matches on the trot now and will be keen to get back to their winning ways.

Pakistan vs South Africa 2021

The Babar Azam-led side registered a crucial victory in the opening Test match of the two-match series against the visitors. The hosts won the Karachi Test comprehensively by seven wickets and outplayed the South Africa team with a spirited performance. The two teams will clash again in the final Test match on Thursday, February 3. According to the Pakistan vs South Africa 2021 schedule, they are also slated to play three T20I encounters after the red-ball matches.

