Pakistani Cricket Icon Shahid Afridi Donates Essential Items To Needy Amid Lockdown

Amid the coronavirus crisis across the globe, Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi on Thursday, April 9, donated ration to around 500 families under the 'Donate Karo Na' drive. According to reports, the drive was organised by the Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF). Further, the foundation had teamed up with the Karachi Sports Forum (KSF) to provide ration to families in need.

Taking to Twitter, the cricketer thanked the Commissioner of Malakand Division for organising the drive. Afridi also posted a few pictures from the drive. Meanwhile, although the drive was a success, people reportedly failed to obey social distancing measures after the distribution. Along with it, in one of the pictures that he has posted on Twitter, Afridi can be seen without a mask.

Thanking Commissioner Malakand Division Mr.Riaz Khan Mehsud, for organising @SAFoundationN #DonateKaroNa ration drive, 500 families were provided for in just one day, safely and efficiently ensuring #HopeNotOut for all!#Stayhometosavelives & #DonateKaroNahttps://t.co/KGY2Gs2zUr pic.twitter.com/KzzaPeUo9Q — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 9, 2020

Coronavirus in Pakistan

As per the latest reports, there are 4,489 cases of coronavirus in Pakistan and around 65 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported to date. Meanwhile, at present, there are around 1,577,783 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the globe which has led to the death of around 93,675 people. Out of the total infected cases, about 330,590 people are said to have recovered but the contagious virus is continuing to disrupt lives across the world.

After originating from a Chinese 'wet market' in Wuhan, the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has now spread to 209 countries and has infected at over 1.5 million people in matter of weeks. The US, which has overtaken China in the number of positive cases, has emerged as the latest epicenter of the pandemic with 4,54,602 cases and 16,074 deaths.

(Image credits: Twitter/@SAfridiOfficial)

