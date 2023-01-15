Pakistan's U-19 Bowler Follows R Ashwin's Lead In Using Mankad Without Reluctance: Watch

Pakistan Women Under-19s cricketer Zamina Tahir followed Indian veteran Ravichandran Ashwin' lead in using 'Mankad' to run out the batter at the non-striker's end in the ongoing ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup on Sunday. The incident occurred during the match between Pakistan and Rwanda at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom in South Africa. In the final over of the first innings, Zamina ran out Rwanda's Shakila Niyomuhoza at the non-striker's end without showing any hesitation at all.

For those who don't know, using Mankad in a cricket game is still considered taboo in many parts of the world despite it being part of the MCC laws. A video of Zamina affecting the highly controversial mode of dismissal is now going viral on social media. In the video, Zamina can be seen breaking the bails at the non-striker's end before walking in style toward the umpire to appeal for the wicket. The umpire immediately raises his finger to give it out and Niyomuhoza walks back to the pavilion for a 2-ball duck.

Pakistan U-19s vs Rwands U-19s

As far as the Women's U-19 T20 World Cup match is concerned, Rwanda won the toss and elected to bat first at Senwes Park in South Africa. Batting first, Rwanda scored 106/8 in 20. Captain Gisele Ishimwe top-scored for the side as she smashed 40 off 45 balls, while Cynthia Tuyizere contributed with 21 off 37 balls. None of the other Rwanda batters were able to cross the 20-run mark. Areesha Noor picked up two wickets for Pakistan, while Zaib-un-Nisa, Anosha Nasir, and Syeda Aroob Shah scalped one wicket each.

Anosha Nasir also affected two run-outs in the match. Pakistan then chased down the target in just 17.5 overs courtesy of a 65-run knock from Eyman Fatima. Syeda Aroob Shah also remained unbeaten at 20 off 21 balls to help her side win the game and go to the top of the points table in their group. Pakistan lost only two batters during the match and won by 8 wickets. Henriette Ishimwe and Gisele Ishimwe picked the two wickets for Rwanda.

Image: ICC/Facebook