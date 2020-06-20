''When Was The Picture Taken...'' Sourav Ganguly's Banter With Nasser Hussain Is Hilarious

Sourav Ganguly came forward and took a hilarious dig at his former English counterpart Nasser Hussain on social media by reminding him of that famous Natwest tri-series final that was played in July 2002 where the Men In Blue had scripted a historic win by completing an incredible run-chase that was anchored by youngsters Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif. Ganguly himself had scored a quickfire 60 and had also registered a 105-run opening stand along with Virender Sehwag (45).

'Need my mate's help': Sourav Ganguly

Taking to the micro-blogging site, 'Dada' had posted an image of himself and Hussain holding the tri-series trophy aloft prior to the high-octane title-clash at the iconic Lords' Cricket Ground. He then asked the ex-English skipper to remind him when the picture was taken as he is losing memory with old age.

Hi Nass .. when was this picture taken .. losing memory with old age 🤔...need my mates help @nassercricket pic.twitter.com/LtVUFxw5N2 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 19, 2020

However, the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst had no answer to this and all he could do was be defensive which he did in style by posting a GIF of the famous cartoon character 'The Simsons' where the lead character can be seen running into the bushes to hide.

When Kaif stunned England at the Lords'

Mohammad Kaif had scored an unbeaten 87 in that contest and was adjudged Man of the Match for his stellar innings which helped India snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. He added 121 runs with Yuvraj Singh (69) for the sixth wicket when it seemed to be curtains down for the Sourav Ganguly-led side at 146/5. The duo then took matters into their own hands and smashed the English bowlers all around the park to help India register a famous win at the 'Mecca' of cricket.

What made this win even more special was that prior to this contest, the Men In Blue were not regarded as good chasers and at the same time, had also lost nearly 10 finals as well.

READ: India-China Faceoff: Suresh Raina Bats For Ban Of Chinese Products