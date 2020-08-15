Pandya Brothers Hardik & Krunal Wish Their Fans On The Occasion Of 74th Independence Day

The Pandya brothers have come forward to wish one and all as India celebrates its 74th Independence Day on Saturday. Krunal and his younger brother Hardik posted a video where the duo can be seen holding the tri-color flag. Take a look.

Cricketers salute India on Independence Day

Team India's skipper Virat Kohli saluted the countrymen fighting on the front lines to keep India safe as he led other cricketers in extending wishes on Independence Day. White-ball vice skipper Rohit Sharma, southpaw Suresh Raina, opener Shikhar Dhawan and other cricketers joined the Indian captain in saluting the nation. The Men in Blue expressed pride in representing India as they took to Twitter to extend wishes on the Indian Independence Day.

Master Blaster and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also had a special wish for all the children of India. Appealing to the people to be the children's 'Everyday Heroes', Sachin Tendulkar said that the kids were going to be the driving force of his country and that the right environment must be created for them to stay positive.

The Master Blaster urged the parents to become stronger and support their children amid tough times such as the COVID-19 pandemic and recommended them to practice 'positive parenting' amid times of uncertainty, anxiety, and stress.

Pandya brothers in IPL 2020

Meanwhile, the Pandya brothers will next be seen in action in IPL 2020 that will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. At the same time, this will also be the first time that an IPL final will be played on a weekday. The tournament decider will be played on the day of Diwali.

Mumbai Indians are the defending champions. They had edged past arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in an edge-of-the-seat thriller last season to win their record fourth IPL crown. Rohit Sharma & Co. will not only be aiming to retain their title but at the same time, will also be eyeing a fifth IPL trophy.

