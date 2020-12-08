IND Vs AUS 3rd T20I: Virat Kohli Sees Lookalike While Fielding, Funny Twitter Memes Emerge

Indian captain Virat Kohli is arguably one of the most popular cricketers in the world. The flamboyant cricketer has a massive fan following and several fans follow him ardently by following his style. On Tuesday, during Ind vs Aus 3rd T20I, a Virat Kohli lookalike was spotted in the crowd.

Ind vs Aus 3rd T20I: Virat Kohli perplexed after seeing lookalike in crowd at SCG

As soon as the broadcasters took note of the Virat Kohli lookalike, they made the most of it as they panned the camera into him for a long time. The Virat Kohli lookalike was seen donning an India jersey as he cheered for the Indian team from the stands.

The @FoxCricket cameras have spotted Kohli's potential body double in the SCG crowd 👀#AUSvIND live updates 👉 https://t.co/KKbZS30J9c pic.twitter.com/9QmaptvGjC — News Cricket (@NewsCorpCricket) December 8, 2020

Soon, the Virat Kohli lookalike was shown on the big screen and the Indian captain also noticed him. Kohli wasn't really sure of his doppelganger as he kept staring in perplexion into the screen without giving any sort of reaction. The pictures of the same soon went viral on the internet as fans started creating memes. Here's look at a few hysterical reactions.

Found replacement for #Kohli in second and third test. pic.twitter.com/DwGNSmQjy2 — Shreyan (@Punauti2) December 8, 2020

Reaction of Virat Kohli when he sees Virat Kohli Lite on the screen.#ViratKohli #AUSAvIND pic.twitter.com/mBeSD5wv4w — Aayush Sharma | آیوش شرما 🏳️‍🌈 (@JournalistWFH) December 8, 2020

This is not the first time that a Virat Kohli lookalike has come into the limelight. Earlier this year, in May, Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir took to his Twitter handle and shared a screengrab of a Turkish TV show he was watching and he thought it was Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Don't believe it? Well, Amir was binge-watching a popular TV series Diriliş: Ertuğrul and wrote that he is confused looking at Cavit Cetin Guner because he resembles Kohli so much.

@imVkohli brother is it you m confused 😂 pic.twitter.com/kbwn31yjT6 — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) May 15, 2020

Meanwhile, Australia have set a massive target of 187 for India to chase. Matthew Wade and Glenn Maxwell were the stars with the bat for Aussies as they both scored stunning fifties to propel their side to a huge total. While Wade scored 80 off 53 balls, Maxwell chipped in with a 36-ball 54. India have a steep task ahead of them to chase 187 against a formidable Australian bowling line up. The Men in Blue will look to whitewash Australia by winning this fixture whereas the hosts will play to save their pride.

SOURCE: NEWSCORPCRICKET TWITTER

