Pat Cummins Buys New Sydney House Worth 3.5 Times MORE Than His Annual IPL Salary

Australian speedster and Kolkata Knight Riders star Pat Cummins, along with his interior designer fiancée Becky Boston, has bought a sumptuous house in Sydney worth a staggering $9.5 million (â‚¹53.21 crore). According to sources, the couple splurged the whopping amount for a beautifully revived Victorian manor home in Bronte. It is a beachside suburb in Sydney, New South Wales.

As per a Daily Mail UK report, the splendid property features five bedrooms, a large backyard and a pool. The new Pat Cummins house, which is listed as 'Figtree House', has been described as the 'grand dame of Chesterfield Parade'. The stunning villa is situated on a 670 sqm block and is extremely spacious for the couple when they decide to have a family later down the years.

It has five large bedrooms, including a lofty top floor retreat and a two-bedroom children's wing with a breathtaking view of the pacific ocean. The new Pat Cummins house also has a voguish kitchen with a marble island bench and dedicated rooms for entertainment purposes. Cummins' new abode also has a huge lawn that also has a heated mosaic-tiled pool within it.

Notably, the KKR superstar owns two other properties but this is the first property that the soon-to-be-wed couple has secured together. Pat Cummins has previously bought an investment cottage for $906,000 in 2019, and also purchased a three-bedroom apartment in Clovelly in 2013 for $1.3 million. Cummins has been dating Boston for a long time and the couple lived on a sprawling estate in the Southern Highlands for much of last year, as they isolated during the initial phase of the COVID-19 in Australia. Cummins proposed Boston on February 5, 2020, during a romantic picnic on a farm.

Pat Cummins IPL 2021

Meanwhile, Cummins is set to play for KKR in the IPL 2021 that is set to commence from April 9 with the final scheduled to be played on May 30. During the IPL 2020 auction, Pat Cummins was purchased by the KKR for a record deal of USD$2.2 million (â‚¹15.5 crore). With the deal, he became the then most expensive foreign player in the history of the tournament. Cummins was overtaken by South African all-rounder Chris Morris who was purchased by Rajasthan Royals for a whopping â‚¹16.25 crore at IPL 2021 auction.

Pat Cummins net worth

According to sportscraazy.com, the Pat Cummins net worth is estimated to be approximately AUD$63 million ($41 million USD). Some of Pat Cummins net worth comprises of his earnings from Cricket Australia as an active Australian cricket player. The aforementioned Pat Cummins net worth also includes his salary from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) through his IPL contract.

Pat Cummins is also said to have a property portfolio worth AUD $3 million ($1.96 million USD) in New South Wales and earns $200,000 AUD ($131,000 USD) from endorsing the world-renowned brand Gillette, according to a 2019 report by Financial Review. According to SportEkz, Pat Cummins earns AUD $550,000 ($359,000 USD) per year as of 2019-20 from his central contract with Cricket Australia.

Disclaimer: The above Pat Cummins net worth and Pat Cummins IPL salary for KKR information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.