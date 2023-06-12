Pat Cummins Has The 'perfect Response' To Rohit Sharma's Excuses After WTC Final Defeat

Why you're reading this: Australia defeated India in the final of the World Test Championship 2023 at the Oval on Sunday. Australia won the summit finale by a massive margin of 209 runs to secure their maiden WTC title. With this, Australia became the first cricket-playing nation in the world to win all major ICC trophies. Meanwhile, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, after the defeat, said that the final should have been the best of three matches instead of a one-off game, reiterating Virat Kohli's stand from 2021. Kohli had stated after the Test Championship final in 2021 that the ICC should consider conducting a three-match finale in the future WTC cycle.

What did Pat Cummins say?

Australian skipper Pat Cummins contradicted Rohit Sharma's suggestion of a three-match final saying that the Olympics have just one race to win a gold medal. He also cited examples of other sporting leagues in the world, saying that they all have only one final. Cummins' response is the perfect answer to Rohit Sharma's excuse after India failed to win the WTC title for the second time in two successive finals.

"I think it's fine. No qualms. I think ideally you'd have 50-match series but the Olympics have come down to one race to win a gold medal. AFL, and NRL seasons have finals. That's sport," Cummins said after winning the WTC final on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma bats for 3-match WTC final

I would like to play the 3-Test match series for the WTC Final. We worked hard and we fought, but we played just 1 game. I think a 3-match series would be ideal for the final in the next WTC cycle.

After the heavy defeat on Sunday, Rohit Sharma said he would like to play a three-match series for the WTC final. He added that the team worked very hard to reach the final but they played just one match for the title. Rohit stated that a three-match series would be ideal for the next WTC final.

