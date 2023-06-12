ICC Hands Heavy Sanctions To India And Australia For Code Of Conduct Breach In WTC Final

Why you're reading this: India and Australia have summed up the WTC 2023 final on Sunday. The intriguing WTC Final ended with Australia's victory by 209 runs. Travis Head became the man of the match for his blistering knock of 163 runs in 1st Innings. Following the culmination of the match, ICC has come up with a major development regarding the eminent match.

3 things you need to know

The WTC final was played between India and Australia from June 7 to 11

Australia overwhelmed India with a 209-run win

Following the match ICC has come up with a development that will affect both teams

ICC levies heavy fines on India and Australia

To supervise that the play takes place according to the rules, ICC has set up a rulebook known as the ICC Code of Conduct. Several articles are ordained in the Code of Conduct, and among them that gets highlighted over and over again is Article 2.22. The specific article highlights the punishment that needs to be placed in case a side exhibits a slow over rate in a match.

In the WTC 2023 final, both the teams breached the code of conduct and hence heavy fines have been slashed by ICC on India and Australia. India has been fined 100%, which means all the players will lose 100% of their match fees. Australia on the other hand will pay 80% of the match fees.

India was found to be 5 overs short of the target, whereas Australia was 4 overs behind the set standard. As per the rule, 20% have been fined for every over the side has bowled short. Thus, that's how the figures 100% and 80% have been reached.

ICC punishes Shubman Gill for expressing disapproval with the match umpire

Shubaman Gill's dismissal performance in the 2nd innings became a major subject of controversy. As a promising partnership between Rohit Sharma and Gill was brewing, Scott Boland's delivery in the 8th over turned out to raise curtains on the 41-run stand. Gill got out after edging a ball to the slip. A stretching Cameron Green seemingly caught the ball and claimed the catch, however, reviews showcased that a major part of the ball was simultaneously touching the ground when Green's hand was underneath the ball. Nevertheless, Gill was still adjudged out. The wicket became a subject of furor on social media where from fans to Shubman Gill himself expressed disapproval of the umpire's decision.

While whether it is for this act or due to some other, ICC finds Gill guilty of breaching article 2.7, which relates to public criticism or inappropriate comment, and hence placed a penalty of 15%. The fine will come as an addition to the 100% that has been cut because of the slow over rate. So, Shubman Gill has been imposed with a monetary charge of 115%.