Pat Cummins Reveals How He Breached 'Wall' Cheteshwar Pujara As Australia Beats India

Australian pacer Pat Cummins said that the sideways movement on offer at the Adelaide Oval helped the pace attack of his side to challenge the defence of Cheteshwar Pujara in the recently-concluded first Test match. India who had resumed their innings at 9/1 on Day 3 ended up losing four wickets by adding just six runs to their overnight score and the innings was eventually wrapped up for 36/9 as Australia's frontline seamers made merry with the new ball in hand.

'Over and over again': Pat Cummins

"One of the biggest helpers was the wicket. It felt like there was a bit of sideways movement, so we could just challenge his defence over and over again, and having a bit of bounce in the wicket certainly helped. Nathan Lyon bowled beautifully to him in the first innings, but we're really clear on what we want to do to him," Cummins said in a virtual press conference. "You saw we brought another man to the leg side as well, to try to really attack his stumps. I thought he batted really well in the first innings, but we bowled well enough for the scoreboard not to go anywhere. So you feel like when you get him out, if he hasn't got onto that big score then you're right in the game," he added.

Pink-ball Test match wrapped up within three days

The visitors created an unwanted record after their humiliating batting performance against Australia in the second innings where neither of the batsmen managed to reach even double figures and the Men in Blue were eventually restricted to 36/9. India have now registered their lowest ever score in the game's longest format. Their previous lowest score in Test cricket was against England at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's back in June 1974.

Opener Mayank Agarwal was India's top-scorer with 9 runs. The Virat Kohli-led side had no option but to declare their innings at 36/9 after tail-ender Mohammed Shami had to retire hurt after being struck on his wrists by a vicious delivery from Pat Cummins with India having an 89-run lead.

Chasing a paltry target of 90, the hosts were off to a good start as openers Matthew Wade and Joe Burns added 70 runs for the opening stand before the former needlessly ended up running himself out. Number three batsman Marnus Labuschagne followed with just six runs to his name. However, it did not matter at all as Burns and Steve Smith helped the Aussies in getting past the finish line comfortably.

