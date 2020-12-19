Home
Australia Continue Their Dominance In Pink-ball Tests With An Eight-wicket Win Over India

Australia continue their dominance in pink-ball Tests after an emphatic eight-wicket win over India in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday

Written By Karthik Nair
Last Updated:
India vs Australia

Australia continue their outstanding run in pink-ball Tests after a comprehensive eight-wicket win over India in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday. The Aussies were undefeated in all the seven Day-Night Test matches prior to this contest and have now registered their eighth win in the format courtesy of this big win. 

Australia's dominance in D/N Test continues 

Chasing a paltry target of 90, the hosts were off to a good start as openers Matthew Wade and Joe Burns added 70 runs for the opening stand before the former needlessly ended up running himself out. Number three batsman Marnus Labuschagne followed with just six runs to his name. However, it did not matter at all as Burns and Steve Smith helped the Aussies in getting past the finish line comfortably.

India Vs Australia: Sehwag Takes A Dig At India's Pathetic Batting In The 2nd Innings

India create an unwanted record

Earlier, India created an unwanted record after their humiliating batting performance against Australia in the second innings where neither of the batsmen managed to reach even double figures and the Men in Blue were eventually restricted to 36/9. India have now registered their lowest ever score in the game's longest format. Their previous lowest score in Test cricket was against England at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's back in June 1974.

Opener Mayank Agarwal was India's top-scorer with 9 runs. The Virat Kohli-led side had no option but to declare their innings at 36/9 after tail-ender Mohammed Shami had to retire hurt after being struck on his wrists by a vicious delivery from Pat Cummins with India having an 89-run lead.

India Register Their Lowest Test Score After A Humiliating Performance In The 2nd Innings

 

First Published:
