Dream11 IPL 2020: Pat Cummins Reveals Why He Does Not Wish To Bowl To Kolkata Coach

Kolkata pacer Pat Cummins, who joined the team recently, is excited as he does not have to bowl to former New Zealand batsman and head coach Brendon McCullum. The Australian speedster became the most expensive buy at the IPL 2020 Auctions that were held in December last year. He was roped in by the two-time winners for INR 15 crores.

"The first thing that I am really excited about is that I don't have to bowl to him anymore! He was one of the best and most feared hitters I have come up against in my career. It can be the first ball of the match and he might be hitting over your head for a six! So, I am happy that he is in my team as a coach and that I don't have to bowl to him," KKR's website quoted Cummins as saying. "He is someone I really admire for his fire. Whether it was his stint as the captain of the New Zealand team or his approach in the IPL clashes, I just love the way he goes about it. He really wants to put on the show and take the game on," the 2015 World Cup winner added.

Kolkata will be hoping to win their third IPL crown in the 13th edition of the cash-rich tournament. The Dinesh Karthik-led side are staying at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal.

Karthik, on the other hand, will be leading the two-time winners in the ongoing edition. He was last seen in action during the heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand at Manchester and has not been in the Indian team management's scheme of things since then. He will be hoping to make his bat do the talking as well as showcase some extraordinary performances behind the stumps and eye a comeback in the shortest format for Team India as the countdown to the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 begins.

The former champions will kickstart their campaign when they lock horns against the title-holders Mumbai at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on September 23.

