Patt Cummins Castles Ross Taylor With An Absolute Peach Of A Delivery On Day 4

Pat Cummins proved why he is the top-ranked bowler in red-ball cricket with some incredible bowling performances in the third and final Test against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground. He had removed a well-set debutant Glenn Phillips on Day 3 with a marvellous off-cutter. However, he got the prized wicket of veteran Ross Taylor with a dream delivery on Day 4.

Patt Cummins castles Ross Taylor with an absolute beauty

This had happened in the 19th over of the New Zealand run chase. On the third delivery, Cummins had bowled one on the line of off stump which angled in full. Ross Taylor who had attempted to play it with a straight bat made a huge mistake in judging the ball and played it down the wrong line. The ball went between his bat and pad and shattered the timber.

''Bowled em! Patt Cummins just has the knack at getting the wickets when required. There's the angle in. That's a peach. That is a peach. Bit of seam movement away, wonderful delivery'', said the commentators on air.

The video was posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Even the fans were very delighted after watching Pat Cummins get the wicket of Ross Taylor with an absolute beauty. Here's what they had to say.

Australia whitewash New Zealand

Coming into this Test match at SCG, Australia had already won the three-match series comprehensively by registering emphatic wins at Adelaide and Melbourne by over 200 runs. Unlike, the previous two games, the Kiwis did manage to show some resistance but it was just not enough.

The Aussies had declared their second innings at 217/2 riding on a brilliant 111 from stylish opener David Warner to set the visitors a 416-run target. In reply, the Black Caps never really looked like being in the run chase as they lost wickets at regular intervals. In fact, they had lost half their side for 38 before all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme scored a valiant fifty.

Once he was dismissed for 52 then it was only a formality for New Zealand. At the score of 136/9, it was said that Matt Henry, who had broken his thumb a couple of days won't be coming out to bat as the Aussies registered a comfortable win of 279 runs to seal the three-match series 3-0.

