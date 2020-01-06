Aus Vs NZ: James Pattinson Dives Full Stretch To Take One Of The Best SCG Catches Ever

Australia completed their 3-0 trouncing of New Zealand on Monday to finish off their home summer in style with a Test series whitewash win. New Zealand were all out for just 136 in their pursuit of 416 runs in the second innings. The depleted visitors capitulated to Nathan Lyon’s trap as the off-spinner completed a 10-wicket match haul at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). When Lyon dismissed Todd Astle to claim his fourth wicket of the innings, fast bowler James Pattinson grabbed an excellent running catch at mid-off.

Aus vs NZ: James Pattinson snares an excellent diving catch

During the 46th over of the New Zealand innings, No.8 batsman Todd Astle top-edged a turning Nathan Lyon delivery while attempting a sweep. James Pattinson sprinted towards the right of mid-off region to grab the ball to gift Nathan Lyon his 9th wicket of the match. The entire SCG stood up and applauded the effort and the commentators described the catch as one of the greatest ever at the venue. Even Cricket Australia took to their social media platforms and uploaded a 41-second video of the same. Check out the video down below.

Aus vs NZ: James Pattinson and Nathan Lyon star to complete an undefeated Australian summer

Apart from the catch, James Pattinson had a good outing with the ball in the series. He was picked for the second Test playing XI at the MCG and scalped six wickets in his comeback game. Pattinson picked up figures of 3-34 and 3-35 in both innings as Australia won that game by 247 runs. Meanwhile, Nathan Lyon completed a 10-wicket haul in the third Test to enable hosts with a 3-0 series victory over their Trans-Tasman rivals. Lyon picked up 5-68 in the first innings and 5-50 to derail New Zealand’s run-chase on Day 4.

