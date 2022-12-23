CSK Team 2023: Complete List Of Players Bought By Chennai Super Kings At IPL 2023 Auction

Four-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) walked into the IPL 2023 auction seeking nine players to complete their squad for the upcoming season. Having already retained several top cricketers, the MS Dhoni-led team looked to fill the spaces that were left empty following the exit of Robin Uthappa and Dwayne Bravo. CSK had a purse of 20.45 crore with slots available for seven Indian and two overseas players.

Players retained by Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2023 Auction

Retained players: MS Dhoni (Captain), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana

Players bought by Chennai Super Kings at IPL 2023 Auction

Ajinkya Rahane (India) - INR 50 lakh

Ben Stokes (England) - INR 16.25 crore

Nishant Sindhu (India) - INR 60 lakh

Shaik Rasheed (India) - INR 20 lakh

Kyle Jamieson (New Zealand) - INR 1 crore

Ajay Mandal (India) - INR 20 lakh

Bhagath Varma (India) - INR 20 lakh

ALSO READ | IPL Auction 2023 Live

CSK rope in cricket superstar Ben Stokes at IPL 2023 Auction

Former India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane became CSK’s first buy at the IPL 2023 auction, as the team bought him at his base price of 50 lakh. Earlier in the event, former Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal was the first player who received a bid from CSK. However, SRH roped in Agarwal for a price of INR 8.25 crore.

Sam Curran was the next cricketer to come under CSK’s radar and the team looked determined to buy him despite having less than 20 crores in their purse. While CSK stopped bidding after the price crossed the 15 crore mark, Punjab Kings bought the 2022 T20 World Cup winner for a whopping INR 18.50 crore. Curran became the most expensive player in the history of the IPL auctions. CSK then successfully roped in the T20 World Cup 2022 winner Ben Stokes for INR 16.25 crore. Stokes is now the most expensive player bought by CSK in the auction. CSK also roped in Kyle Jamieson for the next season while also buying Indian youngster Nishant Sindhu.