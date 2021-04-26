PBKS Vs KKR: Knight Riders Have Important Message For KL Rahul Ahead Of Big Clash

The Punjab Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders are all set to face each other in Match 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. KKR had a rough start to the tournament where they have lost 4 out of their 5 matches so far which has put them on the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table. On the other hand, the Punjab Kings won their last match against the Mumbai Indians and would want to start a winning streak.

The Kolkata Knight Riders have struggled throughout the tournament and are yet to find their rhythm. The batting order of KKR hasn’t found the stability and the right combination to make the team win. Captain Eoin Morgan might be feeling the pressure of making things work and get KKR on a winning spree.

Dinesh Karthik IPL 2021 season so far

So far, the Dinesh Karthik IPL 2021 season hasn’t seen him make a winning impact on the team. So far, Dinesh Karthik has scored 97 runs in 5 matches with an average of 132.87. His best knock came against the CSK where he scored 40 runs from 24 balls. However, Karthik’s record against PBKS might give KKR fans hope for a much-needed victory.

KKR send strong message to PBKS

The Kolkata Knight Riders on their Twitter handle posted a picture with Karthik’s stats against PBKS. Dinesh Karthik has scored 557 with a strike rate of 142.46 against them. He has done so by scoring 4 half-centuries. KKR would be waiting for Dinesh Karthik to bring on the extra firepower against PBKS captain KL Rahul, who was the Player of the Match against the Mumbai Indians after scoring 60 runs.

PBKS and KKR are at the 5th and 8th positions of the IPL 2021 points table respectively. Both the teams would want a win this match to keep a secure position in the IPL 2021 points table. The Dinesh Karthik stats against the PBKS is an important message to the PBKS captain KL Rahul that KKR is ready to go out today with all guns blazing.

PBKS vs KKR live telecast

The PBKS vs KKR live telecast will see the Punjab Kings take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 21 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The PBKS vs KKR live scores will begin from 7:30 p.m. onwards. The PBKS vs KKR live telecast can be seen on the Star Sports Network and PBKS vs KKR live scores can also be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar online streaming platform.

