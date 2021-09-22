PBKS Vs RR: Mustafizur Rahman's Second-last Over Questioned For 2 No-Balls By Irfan Pathan

Former Team India pacer Irfan Pathan has questioned Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman's two no-balls in the penultimate over of the second innings of the IPL 2021 clash between northern rivals Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

In the 19th over of RR's run-chase, commentators Aakash Chopra and Irfan Pathan had highlighted the incident of Mustafizur having bowled two no-balls on air which were ignored by both the on-field umpires as well as the third umpire. The umpiring blunders did have an effect on the outcome of the contest as Punjab ended up on the losing side by two runs.

Meanwhile, both Irfan and Aakash also expressed their disappointment on social media as well.

Ahhhhh those two no balls… — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 21, 2021

Chopra on the other hand raised concerns regarding the cricketing technology after PBKS ended up on the losing side after those two no-balls went unnoticed.

Two no-balls missed. In the Mustafizur over. And #PBKS has lost the game by two runs. What good is technology if that doesn’t allow you to rectify a glaring error? #PBKSvRR #IPL2021 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 21, 2021

Even the fans did not hesitate from expressing their disappointment on social media either. Here are some of the reactions.

Umpire 😕 — Kunal Yadav (@kunaalyaadav) September 21, 2021

Cricket will never improve like this — Manjyot Wadhwa (@Manjyot68915803) September 21, 2021

Poor umpiring — Utkarsh Goyal (@technical_bacha) September 21, 2021

Despite of showing replay how can they miss such no ball ? — CA Anurag (@CAAnurag_) September 21, 2021

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings succeeded in restricting the Rajasthan Royals to 185 in the final over courtesy of spinner Arshdeep Singh's brilliant fifer (5/32). The inaugural edition's winners ended up posting a competitive total after brilliants knock from the opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (49) and middle-order batsman Mahipal Lomror (43).

In reply, the Punjab Kings were off to a brisk start as skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal added 120 runs for the opening stand. Rahul was dismissed one short of what would have been a superb half-century. Nonetheless, his opening partner Agarwal carried on and completed his fifty before being dismissed for a 3-ball 67 in the 13th over.

PBKS were still in the hunt as the match went right down to the wire. With just four needed off the final over, PBKS were cruising towards an easy win but youngster Kartik Tyagi bowled an outstanding over where he took two wickets by conceding just a single as Rajasthan Royals snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

By the virtue of this win, the former champions now occupy the fifth spot in the IPL 2021 points table with four wins from eight matches and eight points to their tally.