Shoaib Malik To Skip Initial Weeks Of England Tour, Will Join Pakistan Team In July

As Pakistan rares to resume international cricket with their upcoming tour to England, the national board has granted batsman Shoaib Malik special permission to join the squad later in July. The batsman has been allowed to spend some time with his family whom he hasn't seen since five months due to the COVID-19 outbreak and his prior commitments. Malik's wife and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and their son are in Hyderabad, India while Malik himself has been in Pakistan.

While the Pakistan cricket team is set to leave for England on June 28 on a chartered plane, Malik will be joining the Men in Green on July 24. “Unlike the rest of us, Shoaib Malik has not seen his immediate family for nearly five months due to his commitments and the subsequent international travel bans following the COVID-19 pandemic," PCB CEO Wasim Khan said in a statement.

READ | Pakistan Squad To Be Tested Twice For COVID-19 Before Leaving For England Tour On June 28

Khan added that as travel restrictions are easing now slowly and there is an opportunity for Shoaib and his family to reunite, so it is appropriate that the board respects his request. “We have spoken with the England and Wales Cricket Board who understand the situation and have agreed to make an exception by helping Shoaib enter the country on July 24. Of course, Shoaib will follow the UK government’s policies on visitors entering the country before integrating with the side,” he added.

READ | Pakistan's Young Gun Naseem Shah Rings Warning Bells For England Ahead Of Test Series

Pak squad to be tested twice

The Pakistan team will be tested twice for the Coronavirus within three days before they enter the bio-secure bubble in the UK. The first test will be taken on Monday and the second one on Wednesday before they board a charted flight to England on June 28. According to PTI sources, if a player tests positive, he will be restricted from travelling for the tour as international cricket eyes return after a brief halt due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

READ | Brad Hogg Rates Pakistan's Naseem Shah Higher Than India's Navdeep Saini In Fast Bowling

Pakistan tour of England 2020

The 1992 World Cup winners will be touring England for a three-match Test series that will be followed by a three-match T20I series from July 30 to September 2, 2020. Meanwhile, the PCB also announced that spin legend Mushtaq Ahmed has been named as the bowling coach for the upcoming tour while former captain as well as batting great Younis Khan has been appointed as the batting coach.

The PCB had said that taking into account the COVID-19 outlook in Pakistan in the coming weeks, the operational and logistical matters as well the observation that keeping players in a safe and secure environment would remain a challenge, which is why the PCB decided not to hold a training camp prior to their departure for England. Instead, the PCB asked ECB to prepare an itinerary which allows the Pakistan team to reach London early in June. The squad was originally scheduled to land in the UK on July 6.

READ | Imran Adamant On Pakistan's England Tour: 'people Want To See Cricket Start Despite Covid'

Image Credits: AP