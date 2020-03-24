The Debate
The Debate
Brad Hogg Rates Pakistan's Naseem Shah Higher Than India's Navdeep Saini In Fast Bowling

Cricket News

Brad Hogg, who was in an interactive session with his followers, took his pick between India pacer Navdeep Saini and Pakistan quick Naseem Shah. Read for more.

Written By Jatin Malu | Mumbai |
Brad Hogg

Fast bowlers are an extremely crucial part of any cricket team in the world. Recently, both India and Pakistan have produced some great young fast bowlers, who have taken the international stage by storm with their staggering performances. India have produced the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini and so on while Pakistan have Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, who have been the backbone of their bowling in recent times.

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg was doing an interactive session with his followers on Twitter. The followers were shooting questions to Brad Hogg and the left-arm chinaman was replying to them. Several questions were asked to Brad Hogg and he replied candidly to each one of them.

Brad Hogg picks between Navdeep Saini and Naseem Shah

One of the questions that a fan asked Brad Hogg was to pick between Navdeep Saini and Naseem Shah. Both the fast bowlers have been thrust into the team recently on the back of their impressive performances in the domestic circuit. The two young bowlers are known for their raw speed and their ability to extract bounce from the track.

Brad Hogg picked Naseem Shah over Navdeep Saini at the moment. Brad Hogg said Naseem Shah bowled well in Australia and he loved Naseem Shah's aggression. Brad Hogg further said that Navdeep Saini has potential but he has to still learn a lot and added that he could be a late bloomer. Brad Hogg also said that he was looking forward to seeing how Navdeep Saini's and Naseem Shah's careers pan out.

Navdeep Saini is set to play for the RCB team 2020 should the IPL 2020 take place this year.

IMAGE COURTESY: BRAD HOGG TWITTER

First Published:
