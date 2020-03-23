PCB Backs 'conflict Of Interest' Accused Head Coach Misbah Ul Haq's PSL 2020 Stint

Pakistan national team’s current head coach-cum-chief selector Misbah ul Haq reportedly has the complete support of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after his debacle as head coach of Islamabad United. The Islamabad-based franchise had brought Misbah ul Haq on board after special permission from the PCB.

PCB backs Misbah ul Haq despite PSL failure

This was the first time that Islamabad United failed to reach the final four of the tournament since its inception in 2016. Islamabad United, who are two-time PSL champions, couldn't make it to the playoffs as they managed just seven points from 10 matches.

This led to strong criticism of Misbah ul Haq and has also raised questions over his coaching skills. But it seems like Misbah ul Haq's stint with the national team is absolutely secure. A senior PCB official has backed Misbah ul Haq and has assured him that his position as the national coach is under no threat.

PCB’s Cheif Executive Officer Wasim Khan shut down the rumours of Misbah’s position as the head coach of Pakistan being under threat. Khan also revealed that the situation will be further assessed after the ICC T20I World Cup 2020, that will be held in Australia later this year.

He said that since Misbah took over as head coach, they have seen steady progress in the national team’s performances in Tests and T20 cricket. He added that they have full confidence in Misbah even now but according to their policy they will sit down and review his one-year performance after the World T20 in Australia in October and will do a complete postmortem of his one-year progress and then reach a conclusion.

Khan further added that they have confidence in him and that is why they allowed him to coach the Islamabad franchise as they wanted him to gain some experience in the position. Khan added that one must keep in mind while he is the coach of the Pakistan team full-time, he only joined the Islamabad franchise a few days before PSL 2020. He concluded by saying that they wanted it to be a learning experience for him as head coach.

IMAGE COURTESY: PTI