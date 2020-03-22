Mohammad Hafeez Faces Wrath Of PCB For Making Fun Of Sharjeel Khan On Social Media

Mohammad Hafeez has been reprimanded by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for making fun of tainted Pakistani opener Sharjeel Khan recently. It had so happened that a fan had asked Hafeez whether he agreed with Pak bowling coach Waqar Younis observation about Sharjeel Khan or did he reckon that a less fit player with good skills should be selected to which the veteran all-rounder replied by saying that the standards of Dignity & Pride' should be set which is way higher than any other “Extra Talent” to represent Pakistan.

Shouldn’t we set Standards of Dignity & Pride Higher than any other “Extra Talent” to represent Pakistan 🇵🇰 Just Asking https://t.co/9xxIvcAqM8 — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) March 20, 2020

However, this tweet has not gone down well with the national cricket board of Pakistan.

Hafeez reprimanded by PCB

A sports news website has quoted the PCB CEO Wasim Khan saying that should not be going up on social media to criticise other players or talk about what policies the cricket board should or should not have and that can have their opinions about various things about world cricket and cricket in general but not about the rights and wrongs of players and the boards which must be left to cricket board to answer.

Meanwhile, Khan also mentioned that he would be personally speaking to Hafeez regarding the same and also said that it is not the senior cricketer's place to be doing it. The PCB CEO also wondered why only Pakistani players are doing such things while no other player in the world does so. The PCB chief made it clear that the players should not be doing such things as they do not have any space to do so. Wasim Khan concluded by saying that the 2017 Champions Trophy winner should focus on his own game, focus on the cricketing opinion he can give but should refrain from giving personal opinions about other players.

