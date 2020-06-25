PCB CEO Furious With Mohammad Hafeez For Taking Private COVID-19 Test Without Informing

Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez was among the ten players from the national side who tested positive for COVID-19 recently. However, on Wednesday, Mohammad Hafeez stunned everyone by stating that the coronavirus test that he underwent on a personal capacity, returned negative. Mohammad Hafeez even took to Twitter to share his report with his followers which didn't go down well with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

England vs Pakistan 2020: Mohammad Hafeez slammed by the PCB

After Tested positive COVID-19 acc to PCB testing Report yesterday,as 2nd opinion & for satisfaction I personally went to Test it again along with my family and here I along with my all family members are reported Negetive Alham du Lillah. May Allah keep us all safe 🤲🏼 pic.twitter.com/3WKOkXisdp — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) June 24, 2020

PCB's CEO Wasim Khan spoke to the veteran cricketer and let him know about the board's displeasure towards his actions. While speaking on a YouTube channel named Cricket Baaz, Wasim Khan said that he spoke to Mohammad Hafeez and made it clear to him that the PCB was disappointed by the way he had handled the entire affair. Wasim Khan added that as an individual, Mohammad Hafeez has a right to take a private test but he should have informed the PCB first.

Khan believes that now Hafeez has created a problem for the PCB. Khan claimed that this is not the first time that Mohammad Hafeez has breached their rules on social media.

Wasim Khan reckoned that Mohammad Hafeez doesn’t have a central contract but once he is selected for the Pakistan team, he has to abide by the rules and regulations for all players especially pertaining to the use of social media. He confirmed that the PCB is still looking at the matter because it has caused them a lot of problems.

England vs Pakistan 2020: Pakistan players to undergo COVID-19 test once again

After Mohammad Hafeez’s negative result, the PCB has decided to test all the 29 players again. The ones who were tested negative are in Lahore and will undergo their second phase of tests on Thursday while the 10 players and one support staff who are in isolation, will be tested at their homes on June 26. The Pakistan team is slated to leave for Manchester on June 28 after which they will reach Derbyshire for their mandatory 14-day quarantine and train there as well.

