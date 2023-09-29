PCB Chief Zaka Ashraf Completely Changes Tune After Calling India 'Dushman Mulk'

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has completely changed its tune following the controversial 'Dushman Mulk' (enemy country) remark by its interim chief, Zaka Ashraf, upon the Pakistan cricket team's arrival in India for the upcoming Men's Cricket World Cup. In a complete turnaround, the PCB has issued a statement expressing that the warm reception received by the Pakistan cricket team in India is a clear demonstration of the deep affection that people from both nations have for each other's players.

The PCB attempted to address the embarrassment caused by Zaka Ashraf's earlier comments by offering clarification. They stated that Ashraf had intended to convey that India and Pakistan are traditional rivals on the cricket field but not enemies.

In an effort to rectify the situation, the PCB noted that Ashraf had personally extended congratulations to the Indian counterparts for organizing such a reception, emphasizing the competitive spirit between the two nations in cricket rather than any enmity.

"Zaka Ashraf personally congratulated the Indians over arranging a reception of this kind. He mentioned that whenever India and Pakistan step onto the cricket field, they emerge as traditional rivals but not as enemies," the PCB statement read.

The Pakistan cricket team arrived in Hyderabad on Wednesday, marking their first visit to India in seven years. On the same day, the PCB announced a pay hike for its players. Following that, Ashraf had said the raise in the central contracts would provide extra motivation to the players going into the World Cup in an "enemy country" (Dushman Mulk).

Why Zaka Ashraf was forced to change his stance?

Ashraf's loose comments went viral and it certainly didn't go down well with the bigwigs of the BCCI and on Friday, he was forced to clarify his stance. Sensing that his "enemy nation" comments could have deeper implications, Ashraf was quick to distance himself from his earlier comment. Ashraf is expected to attend the blockbuster India-Pakistan clash in Ahmedabad on October 14.

