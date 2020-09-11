PCB Denies Offering Shoaib Akhtar Any Role In Pak Cricket Amid The Former Pacer's Claims

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has denied offering any role to former speedster Shoaib Akhtar. Akhtar had recently claimed that the Pakistan national cricket board as considering him as a potential candidate to be the national chief selector.

'Not considering Shoaib Akhtar': PCB

During his recent interaction on a YouTube show 'Cricket Baaz', Shoaib went on to say that he has had some discussions with the board and that he is interested in playing a major role in Pakistan cricket but nothing is decided as yet. The pace icon then mentioned that he lives a very comfortable life, played cricket on his terms but now he has settled down.

The 'Rawalpindi Express' then added that he is ready to leave this comfort and try to put his neck on the line for the PCB. Furthermore, the fast bowler also added that he is not afraid to give others advice and will give time if the opportunity arises.

However, when a Pakistani journalist had enquired about the same to the national cricket board, it straightaway denied offering any role to the ex-quickie. The journalist then took to the micro-blogging site and wrote that despite some recent reports, the Pakistan Cricket Board has not considered the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst for any role.

Shoaib Akhtar's cricketing career

Akhtar has represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, 163 One Day Internationals and, 15 T20Is from 1997 to 2011. The 'Rawalpindi Express' has picked up 178, 247, and, 19 scalps in all three formats respectively.

The iconic speedster is recognized as the fastest bowler in the history of cricket, delivering a world record top speed of 161.3 km/h (100.23 mph) in a pool match against England during the 2003 Cricket World Cup. He called it a day in 2011 after Pakistan were ousted from World Cup 2011 by losing the semi-final against arch-rivals and eventual winners India at Mohali.

Ever since his retirement, the 'Rawalpindi Express' has found success as a commentator and as a cricket pundit. Shoaib has his own Youtube channel where he can be seen giving cricket analysis on a regular basis.

