'PCB Have Every Reason To Be Disappointed With ECB', Says Wasim Jaffer

Reacting to England's abrupt decision to call off their Pakistan tour owing to security reasons, former Indian cricketer, Wasim Jaffer took to Twitter, and wrote in support of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The former cricketer termed the decision of England "very disappointing" and added England Cricket Board owes so much to both Pakistan and West Indies. "Least ECB could do is not cancel the reciprocal tours. There are no winners when cricket is cancelled," said Jaffer on the microblogging platform.

The @TheRealPCB have every reason to be disappointed with the ECB. Pak and WI toured England last year during pandemic before vaccines. England owes so much to both Pak and WI. Least ECB could do is not cancel the reciprocal tours. There are no winners when cricket is cancelled. — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 20, 2021

Citing the earlier tour of Pakistan and West Indies to England during the hard times of the COVID-19 pandemic, the former cricketer urged the ECI not to cancel the upcoming tour. "Pak and WI toured England last year during pandemic before vaccines," wrote Jaffer and appealed the ECI to "repay the dues" of both Pakistan and West Indies.

Meanwhile, the late-night post of the former cricketer concerning the cancellation of the tour has created a storm on the internet, with Indian fans trolling him. "They have taken this decision because of security! Something must have warned them right. Respect their decision. Who are you to jump on them? Don't always try to justify because of ....... Hope you understand," wrote one user.

New Zealand cancels Pakistan tour

It is worth noting that England's decision came just a day after New Zealand cancelled their Pakistan tour citing security concerns. According to the reports of The New Zealand Herald, the intelligence input came from "Five Eyes", an intelligence alliance of New Zealand, Australia, Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom. The media report published that the threat issued by Five Eyes prompted phone calls between Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khand and New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern. However, the abrupt decision of New Zealand was heavily criticised by the Chief of Pakistan Cricket Board and Interior Minister, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

Ahmed had claimed that there is a conspiracy behind the cancellation. The Minister termed the cancellation an attempt to damage Islamabad's efforts for peace in the region. "There’s a lot of pressure created on Pakistan cricket, especially Pakistan cricket at home,” PCB chairman said in a video message released on Saturday. "The fight to survive is the base on which we challenge the whole world. If such a situation is developed (again) when international cricket comes under pressure in Pakistan, we will challenge them once again."

(Image: Twitter/@WasimJaffer14)