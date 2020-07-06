PCB Jolted After Court Allows Pakistan Broadcasters Not To Pay Remaining PSL 2020 Dues

The Pakistan Super League 2020 (PSL 2020) season from earlier this year got postponed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) just before the knockout stages due to the ongoing coronavirus global pandemic. The PCB is now looking to stage the remaining matches later this year in the UAE, should the situation in Pakistan does not improve by the time. With the pandemic in place, the board and the PSL 2020 broadcasters have come to legal blows with each other over a payout dispute for the remaining few matches.

PSL 2020: Financial impact of coronavirus on PCB

PSL broadcasters, Blitz Advertising and Techfront, signed up a broadcasting deal of US$36 million with PCB in 2018. The broadcasters are now reportedly withholding their remaining dues to be paid to the PCB for the unfinished PSL 2020 season. The contract states that the payment is tied to the scheduled day of the last match of the season. Since the payment was not made by Blitz Advertising and Techfront, the PCB cashed an insurance guarantee from a security deal with PSL broadcasters worth PKR 1 billion (US$6 million).

While speaking with ESPNCricinfo, a Blitz official confirmed that their payment dispute with PCB is on issue of completion of PSL 2020 season. The official added that their agreement with PCB ‘clearly’ states that they are liable to pay the remaining rights fees only after the conclusion of the final PSL 2020 match. The official also confirmed that they have approached courts to seek legal remedy and have successfully refrained the encashment of guarantee since the payment to the PCB is not due yet.

When contacted the PCB, the board official said that they are in coordination with their stakeholders in relation to the financial matters of PSL 2020. The PCB official added that they are expecting any financial obligation to be met in a “timely way”. There have been reports off late about the PCB considering hosting the PSL 2020 in November despite the BCCI wanting the IPL 2020 to happen around the same time.

The Pakistan cricket team's next engagement, on the other hand, is their upcoming tour of England, having arrived in the country few days ago for quarantine purposes.

Schedule for England vs Pakistan 2020 three-match Test and T20I series:

England vs Pakistan 2020 first Test: July 30-August 3 at Lord’s, London

England vs Pakistan 2020 second Test: August 7-11 at Old Trafford, Manchester

England vs Pakistan 2020 third Test: August 20-24 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Schedule for England vs Pakistan 2020 three-match T20I series:

England vs Pakistan 2020 first T20I: August 29 at Headingly, Leeds

England vs Pakistan 2020 second T20I: August 31 at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

England vs Pakistan 2020 third T20I: September 2 at Headingly, Leeds

