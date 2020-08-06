PCB Patron-in-chief Imran Khan Feels Board's Changes Will Make Pakistan Cricket Stronger

The Pakistan cricket team performed below the expectations of many in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. This led to several former cricketers and fans calling for a major overhaul of the country’s cricketing system. There were requests for Pakistan's premier, Imran Khan to intervene given that he is the patron of the PCB. In response, Imran Khan decided to fix the Pakistan cricket system.

Imran Khan reckons Pakistan will become a major cricketing force now

Imran Khan had tweeted long ago that the Pakistan team at the next World Cup in India will be a 'professional team'. He had also said that he will ensure bringing in changes within the the system that can enable the best talent to come forward. In fact, Imran Khan, who was on a tour to the USA in July 2019, held an event addressing the Pakistani community in Washington DC where he made bold claims of turning the country’s game around.

As a result, the PCB recently revealed a pioneering and competitive 2019-20 domestic cricket structure. The new domestic structure revolves around the creation of a more quality and intensity-focused system to improve first-class cricket and create sustainable success at the international level. In a bid to increase competitiveness and improve the first-class system, the PCB has trimmed the number of teams from 16 to six for the forthcoming 2019-20 season.

The new structure will be based on a three-tiered bottom-up approach according to which cricketers have a clear pathway ahead of them to progress to the top level. There have also been major changes like an increase in players' earnings, change of ball (from Dukes to Kookaburra) and upgradation of facilities.

All the changes will be implemented in the 31-match Quaid-e-Azam Trophy will commence on September 14, with red-ball cricket being given the most attention. According to Imran Khan, the introduction of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy will have a transformative effect. While speaking to Sky Sports recently, Imran Khan said that he feels that Pakistan will become a major cricketing force now.

The Pakistan PM added that his country has always had talent but it never had the proper domestic cricket to polish that talent. Imran Khan reckoned that with the introduction of six regional teams, one will find that because of the talent they have in Pakistan, it will become a very strong team.

