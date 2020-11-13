Perth Scorchers Sign New Zealand Power-hitter Colin Munro For Upcoming BBL 2020/21 Season

Perth Scorchers on Friday announced the signing of New Zealand power-hitter Colin Munro for the upcoming season of the Big Bash League (BBL).

'It's going to be pretty special': Colin Munro

"To jump on board with such a successful, established club that has been playing great cricket since the BBL started was really what appealed to me... it's going to be pretty special to be part of it," Munro said in an official statement. "The Scorchers have some world-class players in their list so to rub shoulders with them this summer is going to be really exciting," he added.

'An extremely important impact player': Adam Voges

"Colin's naturally aggressive instinct with the bat and ability to take the game away from the opposition quickly will make him an extremely important impact player for us this summer. We look forward to welcoming Colin to the Scorchers," said Head coach Adam Voges.

Perth Scorchers in BBL 2019/20

The Scorchers had a forgettable season last year as they finished sixth with just 12 points from 14 matches.

READ: Melbourne Stars Rope In Caribbean Sensation Nicholas Pooran For Upcoming BBL 2020/21

BBL 2020/21

The 10th edition of the tournament gets underway on 10 December 2020 and will conclude on 6 February 2021. Most of the matches will be D/N fixtures. Sydney Sixers will be defending their title this time around.

Hobart Hurricanes will be locking horns with the title-holders Sydney Sixers in the curtain-raiser at the Blundstone Arena, Hobart on December 10. The three-time champions will kickstart their campaign against the former champions Melbourne Renegades at the Blundstone Arena, Hobart on December 12.

READ: Kapil Dev Wishes Happy Diwali To Fans, Announces He's 'happy And Healthy'

(Image Courtesy: AP)

(With ANI Inputs)

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.