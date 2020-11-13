Kapil Dev Wishes Happy Diwali To Fans, Announces He's 'happy And Healthy'

India's first-ever World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev came forward and greeted fans on the occasion of Diwali.

'Happy Dipawali to everybody': Kapil Dev

"Happy Dipawali to everybody and I hope this year brings lots and lots of happiness to everybody. Thanks for your wishes. I am healthy and happy. Heart is working good but I want to wish everybody lots and lots of happiness around the world," said the legendary all-rounder in a video that was posted by him on his official Twitter handle.

Dev had suffered a heart attack and was immediately hospitalised at the Fortis Escort Hospital in Delhi last month. After a successful surgery, the former Indian skipper went on to thank all his fans and well-wishers by informing them that he is on the road to recovery.

Kapil Dev's successful cricketing career

Widely regarded as one of the best all-rounders to have graced the game, Kapil Dev led India to its first international glory as they won the crown of World Champions back in 1983. He is often remembered for his blistering all-round performance against Zimbabwe in 1983, where he has played an outstanding knock of 175 when India were in a hopeless position at 17/5 in what was a must-win contest for them in order to prolong their stay in the tournament which many believed changed Indian cricket forever.

His 434-wicket tally in Tests currently places him at ninth among the all-time highest wicket-takers in the format. Apart from his success in Tests, the cricketer has also taken an additional 253 wickets in ODIs.

Moreover, he is often put in the same bracket as other prestigious all-rounders like Imran Khan and Ian Botham by many fans and pundits of the game.

Post his retirement, he had achieved a lot of success as a commentator as well as a cricket pundit. The 1983 World Cup-winning skipper has also made sporadic appearances in a few movies as well. The 'Haryana Hurricane' had also served as the head coach of the Indian Cricket Team for one year from September 1999 to September 2000.

