Peter Handscomb Hopeful Of Being A Part Of Australia's 2023 World Cup Squad

Peter Handscomb is confident that he will be in the scheme of things for Australia's 2023 World Cup plans. The youngster was a part of Australia's 2019 World Cup squad. Batting at number three, Handscomb was dismissed early as the then reigning world champions suffered a huge defeat in the semi-final against the eventual champions England to exit from the tournament. He has hardly received any chances in the national side post last year's quadrennial event.

'I am at least on their radar': Peter Handscomb

“I had a really, really good conversation with George (Former Aussie batsman/skipper and current chief selector George Bailey). I would like to think with the World Cup in India in 2023 that I am at least on their radar,” said Handscomb while speaking to cricket.com.au. “Going from being in the 15 and then having 11 guys essentially jump me I know they’re different roles and different positions but that hurt a fair bit.” the wicket-keeper batsman added.

Meanwhile, the governing body of international cricket the International Cricket Council (ICC) had announced on Monday that the 13th edition of the quadrennial event has been postponed by eight months. The showpiece event that was originally scheduled to be held in India in February-March has now been postponed to October-November, 2023. The final will be played on November 26.

'That really hurt': Peter Handscomb

During the same interaction, Handscomb went on to say that even though he is disappointed to not be a part of Australia's 26-member preliminary squad for the ODI series against England, but that will not stop him from making a strong comeback to the national side.

“I still thought I was in the top 20 one-day players given what I had done over the last year and a half. To not be in the 26, that really hurt,” the young stumper said.

(Image Courtesy: AP)