Petty Pakistan Writes 'T20 World Cup UAE 2021' Instead Of 'India 2021' In Team Jersey

The excitement amongst cricketing fans cannot be higher because shortly after the IPL 2021 ends, bells will ring for T20 World Cup. The T20 WC will take place from October 17 to November 14. Ahead of the showpiece event, teams are unveiling their special jerseys. Even though the T20 World Cup is taking place in UAE and Oman owing to the pandemic in India, the latter will remain the host.

However, controversy could erupt due to this as petty Pakistan decided to print UAE 2021 on their jersey instead of India 2021 according to a social media leak. Such a decision can irk the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) because as per the rules, all the teams need to mention the name of the ICC event and the hosts on the top right of their jerseys.

Pakistan mentions 'ICC Men's T20 World Cup UAE 2021' on jerseys

Instead of mentioning 'ICC Men's T20 World Cup India 2021' as most of the teams have printed on their jerseys, a social media leak suggests that Pakistan's jersey says 'ICC Men's T20 World Cup UAE 2021'. A picture of Pakistan captain Babar Azam wearing the special jersey for the upcoming T20 WC has gone viral on social media. With the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) yet to officially release their jerseys, it remains to be seen if a row is sparked between the BCCI and the PCB over Pakistan's childishness.

The teams who have featured in the qualifying round have already officially unveiled their jerseys, with 'India 2021' mentioned on it, as seen in one of the images below.

India vs Pakistan is scheduled for October 24

If the leak is confirmed, a quarrel between the BCCI and PCB seems inevitable considering the two countries have had a longstanding tense geopolitical issue. The arch-rivals are set to face each other in the T20 World Cup on October 24, with the match set to begin live at 7:30 PM IST. Seven India vs Pakistan matches have taken place in World Cup history with the 'Men in Blue' winning them all.