Kuldeep Yadav Delighted To Be Reunited With Spin-twin Chahal For West Indies Series

India's chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav finally found his way back into the Indian T20 side for the series against West Indies and he is more than just delighted to be reunited with his spin partner Yuzvendra Chahal. The ace spinner will be making his first T20I appearance after his last game against New Zealand in February. With his eyes on cementing a spot in the squad for the T20 World cup, Kuldeep Yadav will aim to make a statement on his comeback. Kuldeep's return to the T20 side also meant that he was reunited with his spin-twin Yuzvendra Chahal and the chinaman spinner took no time in expressing his delight to be back with his partner. Kuldeep Yadav took to his social media to post a picture with Chahal and wrote 'back again'. The duo have not played together since the semi-finals of the World Cup.

Kuldeep Yadav excited to be back with Chahal

Ravindra Jadeja makes a comeback in the T20I side

Pressure will be on Rishabh Pant, who has not been in among the runs, to perform once again as the preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 continue. Meanwhile, the availability of MS Dhoni remains unknown. Pant has scored only 56 runs in the last four T20I innings he has played which includes matches against South Africa and Bangladesh in home conditions. All-rounder Shivam Dube retains his spot while Shami, who has been sensational in red-ball cricket returns to the T20I side after a gap of two years. Also making a comeback in the T20I side is spin bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who replaces Krunal Pandya. Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Navdeep Saini are not a part of the team as they continue to recover from injuries.

T20I series begins on December 6

India and West Indies are slated to play three ODIs and three T20Is. The T20I series is scheduled to start on December 6 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The Men in Blue recently played three-match T20I series against Bangladesh and managed to come out victorious 2-1 after losing the first T20I in Delhi. Bangladesh is currently playing the two-match Test series against India. The men in blue won the first Test by an innings and 130 runs. Both the teams are in Kolkata to play the day-night Test at Eden Gardens, and the game is scheduled to start from Friday, 22 November.

