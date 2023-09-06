On September 5, 2023, Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar unveiled the roster for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup. On October 5, 2023, India will play host to the World Cup. Team India's captain will attempt to guide his group to their first ICC trophy in the previous ten years. They will start their campaign against Australia on October 8, 2023.

Piyush Chawla makes a huge statement about Shreyas Iyer

India has released their 15-player roster for the forthcoming ODI World Cup in 2023, which will take place in the subcontinent in the months of October and November. It's interesting to note that, many star players like Prasidh Krishna, Shikhar Dhawan, and Tilak Varma are not included in the squad as the management has kept their current squad from the Asia Cup 2023. There has been a great deal of discussion among experts and fans regarding the choice of the starting XI. The decision between KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan for the wicketkeeper-batsman position has been a particular source of debate.

While the team prepares for the prestigious World Cup, former Indian spinner Piyush Chawla has questioned the inclusion of Shreyas Iyer in the squad and argued for Ishan Kishan's selection in the playing XI. This highlights the depth of debate surrounding the team's composition and lineup. Talking on Star Sports, Piyush Chawla said:

We are talking about both of them (Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul), why not Shreyas Iyer? Shreyas Iyer's place should also be questioned, he has to be put under the knife. Ishan cannot remain in the reserves now because of the way he has batted in the top order

The recent ODI performance by Ishan Kishan has been outstanding, as he has been the backbone of Team India. He recorded four consecutive fifties in his past four ODI outings, which is a feat. Kishan scored one of his best ODI innings in the Asia Cup 2023. It was his resilience and talent that saved India from a top-order collapse against Pakistan. He helped India reach a good total with Hardik Pandya in a 138 partnership, cementing his place in the team's batting lineup. Kishan scored 82 runs in 81 balls against Pakistan. Piyush Chawla added:

People had a question about how he would bat in the middle order and the way he batted in the middle order after coming into bat in a tough situation, he is going through good form and he solves the problem of the absence of a left-hander in the middle order, which we often talk about, "So he is straightaway a walk-in for me. If we talk about KL Rahul, his track record is so good and he has done so well over the years,

Shreyas Iyer has played only one game for the team since his return from a back injury. He last played for India in March 2023.

India’s squad for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Team India squad for World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.