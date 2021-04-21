IPL 2021, PBKS Vs SRH Highlights: Bairstow Leads SRH To Victory, Defeat PBKS By 9 Wickets

Quick links:
(Image Courtesy: Twitter@PunjabKingsIPL/@Sunrisers)
Bairstow-Warner power Hyderabad to their first victory of IPL 2021, defeat Punjab by 9 wickets with an over to spare.
Jonny Bairstow smokes Arshdeep Singh for a maximum, in a hurry to finish the game. SRH need 4 runs more. KL Rahul drops his shoulders.
Jonny Bairstow continues his form, bring up his half-century against Punjab.
Williamson-Bairstow lead SRH chase. Need 21 runs off the last 4 overs. Arshdeep walks back with a thumb injury
With 5 overs to go, SRH need 25 runs to register their first victory of IPL 2021
Punjab's key pacer Arshdeep Singh has walked off the pitch, Mandeep Singh brought in as substitute fielder. SRH cruising towards 121 target with Williamson and Bairstow in the middle.
SRH need 40 off 47 with 9 wickets in hand
Fabian Allen dismisses David Warner and bowls a wicket-maiden over in his first
Next man in! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/RM2zBbVkDC— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 21, 2021
Bowling his first ball of the game, Fabian Allen has bagged the prized wicket of David Warner. SRH are 73/1
Warner & Bairstow stand strong, SRH heads towards victory with 49 needed off 63
April 21, 2021
Someone tell me why @PunjabKingsIPL trying to bowl fast on that slow pitch. Hmmmm @IPL.— Yohan Blake (@YohanBlake) April 21, 2021
Caught in action 😉⚡️ https://t.co/q8C0izEiFs pic.twitter.com/iNvjAt9DSv— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 21, 2021
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have successfully completed 56 runs for their team in 7 overs. SRH players are chasing a low total of just 121 runs in 20 overs and they are already halfway through to the chase. Warner has 24 off 21 balls, while Bairstow has 28 off 21 balls, which also includes 2 maximums and 2 boundaries.
Someone tell me why @PunjabKingsIPL trying to bowl fast on that slow pitch. Hmmmm @IPL.— Yohan Blake (@YohanBlake) April 21, 2021
SRH openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow are looking good in the middle as they have successfully forged a 50-run partnership in the powerplay. Warner is batting at 22 off 18 balls, while Bairstow is cruising at 26 off 18 balls. SRH are 50/0 in at the end of the powerplay.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has started the second inning on a good note with both openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow still intact at the crease. While Bairstow has hit 26 off 18 balls, Warner is batting at 13 off 12 balls. Bairstow has smashed 2 sixes and 2 boundaries from the 18 balls that he has faced so far. Warner has 2 boundaries to his name.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) have been bowled out for 120 runs in their first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai. No batsmen could make a mark for Punjab and as a result they were bowled out for a mere 120 balls. Sunrisers now face a low total in front of them, which they will have to chase down in 20 overs.
Match 14. 19.4: WICKET! M Shami (3) is out, run out (Vijay Shankar/Jonny Bairstow), 120 all out https://t.co/pOqSTj2Kp4 #PBKSvSRH #VIVOIPL #IPL2021— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2021
Punjab Kings player Murugan Ashwin has been dismissed by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowler Sidharth Kaul for 9 off 10 balls.
Match 14. 19.1: WICKET! M Ashwin (9) is out, c Jonny Bairstow b Siddarth Kaul, 114/9 https://t.co/pOqSTj2Kp4 #PBKSvSRH #VIVOIPL #IPL2021— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2021
Punjab Kings (PBKS) batsman Shahrukh Khan has been dismissed by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowler Khaleel Ahmed for 22 off 17 balls. Shahrukh was looking good before he tried hitting one off Khaleel over deep mid-wicket but found Abhishek Sharma's safe hands instead.
Match 14. 18.1: WICKET! S Khan (22) is out, c Abhishek Sharma b Khaleel Ahmed, 110/8 https://t.co/pOqSTj2Kp4 #PBKSvSRH #VIVOIPL #IPL2021— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2021
Punjab Kings (PBKS) debutant Fabian Allen has been dismissed by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Khaleel Ahmed for 6 off 11 balls. Allen was playing his first match in the IPL when he got caught out at the cover while trying to go big off Khaleel's bowling. SRH skipper David Warner took a stunning catch to dismiss Allen. Punjab is now 102/7 in 17 overs.
Match 14. 16.4: WICKET! F Allen (6) is out, c David Warner b Khaleel Ahmed, 101/7 https://t.co/pOqSTj2Kp4 #PBKSvSRH #VIVOIPL #IPL2021— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2021
Punjab Kings (PBKS) debutant Moises Henriques has been stumped by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow as he tried to come out of the crease and hit Abhishek Sharma down the ground. Henriques was batting at 14 off 17 balls when he was taken out by Bairstow. Punjab is currently struggling at 84-6.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) batsman Deepak Hooda has been dismissed by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Abhishek Sharma for 13 off 11 balls. Hooda tried to hit the ball but missed as it spun after touching the surface. Hooda was given out by the umpire after an appeal by Abhishek Sharma. Hooda reviewed the decision but it didn't come out in his favour as he departed the ground leaving Punjab at 63/5.
Match 14. 11.3: WICKET! D Hooda (13) is out, lbw Abhishek Sharma, 63/5 https://t.co/pOqSTj2Kp4 #PBKSvSRH #VIVOIPL #IPL2021— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2021
Punjab Kings (PBKS) batsman Nicholas Pooran has been dismissed run-out by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner in the first of the two games being played on Wednesday. Expert Harsha Bhogle took to social media to point out the fact that Pooran hasn't got enough opportunity so far in IPL 2021 in regards to batting for his team. Bhogle highlighted that Pooran had to slog the ball as soon as he arrived in the first two games and now in his third game he has been run-out.
You've got to feel for @nicholas_47. Fine player but had two innings when he had to slog and now this.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 21, 2021
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) spinner Rashid Khan bowled an amazing delivery to dismiss Punjab Kings explosive batsman Chris Gayle. The Universe Boss got out for 15 off 17 balls, which he made with a strike rate of 88.24. Punjab Kings are currently in trouble as they have lost 4 wickets for just 47 runs.
Match 14. 8.4: WICKET! C Gayle (15) is out, lbw Rashid Khan, 47/4 https://t.co/pOqSTj2Kp4 #PBKSvSRH #VIVOIPL #IPL2021— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2021
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner effected an amazing direct hit to dismiss Punjab Kings batsman Nicholas Pooran. Warner picked up Pooran immediately after Khaleel Ahmed took Mayank Agarwal's wicket in the same over. Pooran went for a golden duck as he couldn't open his account in the match.
And other one!— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2021
A direct hit from Warner and Nicholas Pooran is run-out!
Live - https://t.co/THdvFeWUo9 #PBKSvSRH #VIVOIPL https://t.co/quNOH3OoE7
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) spinner Rashid Khan took an amazing catch to dismiss Punjab Kings batsman Mayank Agarwal for 22 off 25 balls. Rashid had earlier dropped Mayank Agarwal in the first over off Abhishek Sharma's bowling. However, in the 7th over off Khaleel Ahmed's bowling, Rashid took a stunner to send the Punjab opener back to the pavilion.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper KL Rahul has been dismissed by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar for just 4 runs off 6 balls. Bhuvneshwar bowled a cutter to Rahul as the Punjab skipper tried to middle the ball but failed and got caught out at mid-wicket by Kedar Jadhav.
Bhuvi strikes! Rahul goes! Big wicket early for #SRH.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2021
Live - https://t.co/pOqSTiL90u #PBKSvSRH #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/h62tAgDpB4
KL Rahul becomes the fastest Asian to complete 5,000 runs in T20 cricket. The Punjab Kings batsman reached the milestone in just 143 innings.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) spinner Rashid Khan has dropped Punjab Kings (PBKS) batsman Mayank Agarwal in the first over off Abhishek Sharma's bowling. On the last ball of the first over, Rashid dropped Mayank Agarwal at deep mid-wicket after the Karnataka cricketer failed to middle the ball with his bat.
Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul has won the toss and has elected to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the first of the two matches slated to be played today. Punjab Kings have made three changes to their playing XI as Fabian Allen, Moises Henriques make their debut and Murugan Ashwin comes in place of Jalaj Saxena. SRH has made three changes today as they are bringing in Kane Williamson in place of Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sidharth Kaul will replace Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav will come in place of Abdul Samad.
A look at the Playing XI for #PBKSvSRH.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2021
Fabian Allen and Moises Henriques make their debut for #PBKS.
For #SRH IN: Kane Williamson, @JadhavKedar, @iamsidkaul
#VIVOIPL https://t.co/mmEvWiL82v pic.twitter.com/5r7qYmYOkc