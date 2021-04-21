IPL 2021, PBKS Vs SRH Highlights: Bairstow Leads SRH To Victory, Defeat PBKS By 9 Wickets

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batsman Nicholas Pooran has been dismissed run-out by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner in the first of the two games being played on Wednesday. Expert Harsha Bhogle took to social media to point out the fact that Pooran hasn't got enough opportunity so far in IPL 2021 in regards to batting for his team. Bhogle highlighted that Pooran had to slog the ball as soon as he arrived in the first two games and now in his third game he has been run-out.

You've got to feel for @nicholas_47. Fine player but had two innings when he had to slog and now this. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 21, 2021