PM Narendra Modi Congratulates India's U-19 Women's Team For Winning World Cup

The Indian Under-19 team on Sunday scripted history as they won the inaugural edition of the ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup. India defeated England by 7 wickets to win the trophy in South Africa. Titas Sadhu played a crucial role with the ball to help India win the title. She picked up 2 wickets for just 6 runs and was named the player of the match. After the historic win, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official Twitter handle to congratulate the Indian team.

"Congratulations to the Indian Team for a special win at the @ICC #U19T20WorldCup. They have played excellent cricket and their success will inspire several upcoming cricketers. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Union sports minister Anurag thakur also congratulated team for their achievement

Womens cricket is inspiring & on the upswing! https://t.co/N6qfswNqau — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) January 29, 2023

India vs England, Women's U-19 T20 World Cup

As far as the match is concerned, India won the toss and elected to field first at Senwes Park in South Africa. Batting first, England suffered a humiliating collapse as they got bowled out for just 68 runs. Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi, and Parshavi Chopra picked two wickets each to help restrict England to just 68 runs.

England struck early to remove Indian openers Shafali Verma and Shweta Sehrawat cheaply. Soumya Tiwari and Gongadi Trisha then forged a crucial partnership to win the maiden ICC World Cup for the country in the women's category. The duo scored 48 runs between them to secure the World Cup trophy for India. The BCCI has announced a cash prize of Rs. 5 crores for the entire team to celebrate India's World Cup win in South Africa.

