As India Lift Inaugural Women's U-19 T20 World Cup, Let's Take A Look At Top Performers

Image: Twitter/BCCIWomen
India on Sunday scripted history as they became the first side to win the ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup. India defeated England by 7 wickets in the final, which was being held at Senwes Park in South Africa. Titas Sadhu put on a fantastic show with the ball to help her side secure the trophy. This is India's first ICC World Cup in the women's category and it has been brought home by the U-19 girls led by senior team player Shafali Verma. Meanwhile, let's take a look at the top performers of the tournament.
|Player
|Team
|Mat
|Runs
|Ave
|SR
|100
|50
|Shweta Sehrawat
|India
|7
|297
|99.00
|139.43
|0
|3
|Grace Scrivens
|England
|7
|293
|41.85
|129.07
|0
|3
|Shafali Verma
|India
|7
|172
|24.57
|193.25
|0
|1
|Eyman Fatima
|Pakistan
|5
|157
|52.33
|126.61
|0
|2
|Georgia Plimmer
|New Zealand
|6
|155
|51.66
|143.51
|0
|1
|Player
|Team
|Mat
|Wkts
|Ave
|Econ
|Maggie Clark
|Australia
|5
|12
|6.25
|4.20
|Parshavi Chopra
|India
|6
|11
|7.00
|3.66
|Hannah Baker
|England
|6
|10
|7.00
|3.36
|Anosha Nasir
|Pakistan
|5
|10
|11.00
|5.50
|Grace Scrivens
|England
|7
|9
|7.11
|3.09
|Player
|Team
|Mat
|Runs
|6s
|Shafali Verma
|India
|7
|172
|7
|Shorna Akter
|Bangladesh
|5
|153
|6
|Grace Scrivens
|England
|7
|293
|6
|Afia Prottasha
|Bangladesh
|5
|120
|5
|Dewmi Vihanga
|Sri Lanka
|5
|113
|5
As far as the match is concerned, India won the toss and elected to field first at Senwes Park in South Africa. Batting first, England suffered a humiliating collapse as they got bowled out for just 68 runs. Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi, and Parshavi Chopra picked two wickets each to help restrict England to just 68 runs.
Soumya Tiwari and Gongadi Trisha then forged a crucial partnership to win the maiden ICC World Cup for the country in the women's category. The duo scored 48 runs between them to secure the World Cup trophy for India. The BCCI has announced a cash prize of Rs. 5 crores for the entire team to celebrate India's World Cup win in South Africa.
