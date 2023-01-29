As India Lift Inaugural Women's U-19 T20 World Cup, Let's Take A Look At Top Performers

India on Sunday scripted history as they became the first side to win the ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup. India defeated England by 7 wickets in the final, which was being held at Senwes Park in South Africa. Titas Sadhu put on a fantastic show with the ball to help her side secure the trophy. This is India's first ICC World Cup in the women's category and it has been brought home by the U-19 girls led by senior team player Shafali Verma. Meanwhile, let's take a look at the top performers of the tournament.

ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: Most runs

Player Team Mat Runs Ave SR 100 50 Shweta Sehrawat India 7 297 99.00 139.43 0 3 Grace Scrivens England 7 293 41.85 129.07 0 3 Shafali Verma India 7 172 24.57 193.25 0 1 Eyman Fatima Pakistan 5 157 52.33 126.61 0 2 Georgia Plimmer New Zealand 6 155 51.66 143.51 0 1

ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: Most wickets

Player Team Mat Wkts Ave Econ Maggie Clark Australia 5 12 6.25 4.20 Parshavi Chopra India 6 11 7.00 3.66 Hannah Baker England 6 10 7.00 3.36 Anosha Nasir Pakistan 5 10 11.00 5.50 Grace Scrivens England 7 9 7.11 3.09

ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: Most sixes

Player Team Mat Runs 6s Shafali Verma India 7 172 7 Shorna Akter Bangladesh 5 153 6 Grace Scrivens England 7 293 6 Afia Prottasha Bangladesh 5 120 5 Dewmi Vihanga Sri Lanka 5 113 5

India vs England, Women's U-19 T20 World Cup

As far as the match is concerned, India won the toss and elected to field first at Senwes Park in South Africa. Batting first, England suffered a humiliating collapse as they got bowled out for just 68 runs. Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi, and Parshavi Chopra picked two wickets each to help restrict England to just 68 runs.

Soumya Tiwari and Gongadi Trisha then forged a crucial partnership to win the maiden ICC World Cup for the country in the women's category. The duo scored 48 runs between them to secure the World Cup trophy for India. The BCCI has announced a cash prize of Rs. 5 crores for the entire team to celebrate India's World Cup win in South Africa.

